How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Cougars Vs. Arizona Wildcats

PROVO, Utah— The BYU football program enters Homecoming week among the early-season darlings of college football. One of 12 remaining undefeated teams, the No. 14 Cougars look to stay atop the Big 12 standings after taking on the Arizona Wildcats this weekend.

No. 14 BYU Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats

The Cougars are preparing to host Arizona for the first time as Big 12 members and the 27th time overall. BYU has won three straight against Arizona to tie the all-time series 12-12-1.

Jaren Hall (198 yards, 2 TDs) and Tyler Allgeier (99 yards, TD) lifted BYU to a 24-16 neutral-site win over Arizona in September 2021. Kalani Sitaki’s first game as a head coach came against Arizona in 2016. Jamaal Williams ran for 162 yards, and Jake Oldroyd won the game with a 33-yard field goal.

After stealing a win at Utah to end September, the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0) hosted Texas Tech in a 28-22 loss last weekend. Former Utah Tech running back Quali Conley leads the rushing attack with 441 yards and five TDs. Redshirt sophomore QB Noah Fifita is completing 61.5 percent of his passes and has 1,361 yards through the air and seven TDs against six INTs. Wideout Tetairoa McMillan has caught 37 passes for 664 yards and four TDs.

BYU and Iowa State (5-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in the Big 12. The Cougars’ win over Baylor equaled last year’s Big 12 win total.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against the Arizona Wildcats will be broadcast on FOX. Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft will call the 2 p.m. kickoff.

How to Watch:

Television

FOX

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Fox Sports App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Arizona recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24