Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 9
Oct 9, 2024, 11:06 AM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Thursday, October 10 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Woods Cross @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)
Grand County @ Emery Football (Castle Country Radio)
Wasatch @ Cedar Valley (TeamHive.live)
Maple Mountain @ Timpview (TeamHive.live)
Friday, October 11 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge @ Riverton
Crimson Cliffs @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)
Dixie @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)
Green Canyon @ Bear River (Bear River Live)
Ogden @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)
Beaver @ Milford (TeamHive.live)
Rich @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)
North Sanpete @ Manti (TeamHive.live)
Richfield @ Canyon View (TeamHive.live)
North Sevier @ Gunnison Valley (TeamHive.live)
Enterprise @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)
Kanab @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)