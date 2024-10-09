On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 9

Oct 9, 2024, 11:06 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Thursday, October 10 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Lehi @ Lone Peak

Springville @ Orem

Bountiful @ Roy

Skyline @ Alta

Westlake @ American Fork

Skyridge @ Pleasant Grove

Woods Cross @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)

Grand County @ Emery Football (Castle Country Radio)

Wasatch @ Cedar Valley (TeamHive.live)

Maple Mountain @ Timpview (TeamHive.live)

Friday, October 11 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge @ Riverton

KSL Sports Red Zone Show

Crimson Cliffs @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)

Dixie @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)

Green Canyon @ Bear River (Bear River Live)

Ogden @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)

Beaver @ Milford (TeamHive.live)

Rich @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)

North Sanpete @ Manti (TeamHive.live)

Richfield @ Canyon View (TeamHive.live)

North Sevier @ Gunnison Valley (TeamHive.live)

Enterprise @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)

Kanab @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)

Juab @ Carbon (TeamHive.live)

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s Golf Earns Big 12 Match Play Championship

The BYU men's golf team can call themselves Big 12 champs after securing the program's first match play title on Wednesday, October 9.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Noon Kickoff Host Shares What Comes To Mind When He Thinks BYU Football

Former Heisman winner Mark Ingram shared what historical thoughts come to mind when he thinks BYU football.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 8

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU-Utah Women’s Basketball To Play Nationally Televised Game

The Cougars will host Utah at the Marriott Center on Saturday, January 25. The Big 12 Conference game will be televised on ESPNU. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. MT.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Doubles BYU Basketball’s Linear TV Appearances For 2024-25 Season

More TV opportunities for BYU basketball in the 2024-25 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PGA Tour Rules Official On Unique Challenges At St. George’s Black Desert Course

Black Desert Resort, the site of the PGA Tour's return to Utah this weekend, offers picturesque desert landscapes. With it, unique hazards and challenges come into play when the world's best golfers tee off this weekend. 

2 hours ago

