Jay Hill Sees Areas For ‘Next Level’ Growth From BYU’s Stout Defense

Oct 9, 2024, 11:38 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is off to a 5-0 start for only the eighth time in program history.

A significant reason for BYU’s perfect record in September was the defense. BYU’s defense currently ranks 17th in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed), 20th in total defense (292.6), and is in the Top 25 for passing yards allowed (171.0).

It’s an impressive start. However, second-year BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill sees areas where his defense, which he will keep calling from the press box, can continue to improve after the bye week and heading into Saturday’s game against Arizona.

Third Down Defense

“We’ve let teams out of the hole a couple of times when we should have them pinned on some third and longs,” said Hill.

BYU currently ranks tied for 33rd nationally and second in the Big 12 on third down conversion defense. They are allowing 33% conversions this season. On fourth downs, BYU is giving up 41.2% conversions, which is good for sixth in the Big 12.

Red Zone appearances for opponents

“We’ve let teams into the red zone in too many times,” Hill said. “Now, we’ve been good at getting out of those red zone opportunities, but we need to do a better job of keeping them out of the red zone.”

BYU has allowed its opponents 14 red zone appearances through five games. To Hill’s point, BYU has only given up six touchdowns in those 14 appearances, which is a 43% conversion rate.

Overall, BYU’s opponents have scored on 11 of the 14 appearances in the red zone this season.

Physicality in run defense

“I thought the physicality in the run game was better in the Baylor game, but that’s something that we’ve got to continue to get better at.

BYU’s rush defense has significantly improved. Last year, it ranked 109th in the country, giving up 177 yards per game on the ground. Through five games this year, it is only giving up 121.6 yards per game.

The one game that raised a little bit of concern was Kansas State, particularly in the opening possessions, but for the game, K-State rushed for 228 yards. Baylor’s ground attack was non-existent against BYU, as they ran for only 63 yards on 28 carries.

Depth

“Depth is another one, like when Evan Johnson went out [against Kansas State], then we got Mory [Bamba] back, but we’ve got to continue to get guys back and just improve the overall depth.”

BYU’s defense has dug into its depth this season at certain spots.

In the last game against Baylor, Harrison Taggart went out due to injury, and brothers Sione Moa and Aisea Moa gave BYU a strong lift off the bench.

BYU has also recently received quality contributions from freshman defensive end Viliami Po’uha and defensive tackle John Taumoepeau.

The safety spot has a lot of game experience, with Crew Wakley and Tanner Wall emerging as the top two.

If BYU is to reach the Big 12 Championship Game, its depth must continue developing throughout this season.

“All of those things will, I think, help take us to the next level.”

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

