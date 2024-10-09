Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 8

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week is Provo High School quarterback Gehrig Orchard.

Orchard and his Provo teammates welcomed Spanish Fork High School for a Region 8 showdown last Friday. The game lived up to the hype of two contenders for the region title as they traded scores throughout the game. Big plays were plentiful and Orchard allowed Provo’s strong rushing attack to set the tone in the first half. Spanish Fork used big plays to take a 28-16 lead into the locker room at halftime. However, Orchard threw his first touchdown of the game just before halftime to keep the Bulldogs within striking distance.

In the second half Orchard came alive with his arm as he hooked up with Griffin Martini for a touchdown. Spanish Fork then extended their lead with two touchdowns, capped by Kaden Vest’s 75-yard scoring scamper. Gehrig Orchard then rallied the troops, throwing three touchdowns in a six-minute span to complete a 46-42 comeback victory for Provo. The Bulldogs remained unbeaten in region play at 4-0 with a 5-2 overall record. Orchard would finish the game going 25-for-39 for 503 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

