Human skull found by hunter in Box Elder wilderness

BRIGHAM CITY — A human skull discovered by a hunter is promoting an investigation by police.

On Wednesday, the Brigham City Police Department said an antler shed hunter called police on Sept. 27, reporting that he found a human skull.

“He advised that he did not touch the remains and marked the GPS location where he had located it,” the police department said in a press release.

Detectives responded to the area, found the human skull, and collected it to be examined by the state’s medicinal examiner’s office.

On Oct. 3, detectives and the Rocky Mountain Search Dogs returned to the area where the skull was found and attempted to find the rest of the remains but were unsuccessful.

Police did not report where the skull was found.