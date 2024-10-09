On the Site:
Missing woman found dead inside her car in Vernal area

Oct 9, 2024, 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:10 pm

a man and woman stand together...

Kimberley Hyde, shown here, was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 and was found dead in her car on Oct. 8, 2024. (Roosevelt Police Department)

(Roosevelt Police Department)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

VERNAL — A woman reported missing Monday was found dead inside her car Tuesday in the Vernal area.

Roosevelt Police Department reported Kimberly Hyde missing on Monday, sharing a social media post from her husband. The post asked for help locating her and described her car as a gray Honda Civic. It asked for anyone noticing anything strange between 2:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.

It said family and friends were worried sick.

On Tuesday, Vernal police said they found a car registered to Hyde, and her body was discovered inside. She was taken to the state medical examiner for identification and to determine a cause of death.

Roosevelt Police Department told KSL TV it did not believe there was a threat to the community.

Vernal Police Department is handling the investigation and requested anyone with information to phone the department at 435-789-5835 or dispatch at 435-789-4222.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

