On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Disney World and other major Florida tourist attractions closing ahead of Milton

Oct 9, 2024, 12:27 PM

The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2023. (John Raoux/AP)...

The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2023. (John Raoux/AP)

(John Raoux/AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE WATSON AND FORREST BROWN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Hurricane Milton is prompting closure of some of Florida’s biggest and most beloved tourist attractions, including all four of the main theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort. Though it’s located southwest of Orlando in inland Florida, Milton’s expected path across central Florida is forcing the resort to make a rare weather-related closure.

Walt Disney World will close its theme parks in stages beginning at 1 p. m. ET Wednesday, the company said on its website.

Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p. m. ET while Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs shopping and entertainment complex will close at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.

“It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday,” the company website said. “We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings.”

In terms of lodging, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday and are expected to remain closed until Sunday.

Status of other Florida attractions

Disney World isn’t the only tourism favorite expected to be affected by Milton’s projected path. As of 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, this was the status of some other major attractions across the state:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was closed on Tuesday and is set to remain closed through Thursday. Howl-O-Scream is canceled for Thursday.

Universal Studios Orlando

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk were to stay open until 2 p.m. Wednesday. All those venues will be closed Thursday.

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios is canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. Universal’s hotels are slated to remain operational.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is set to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

LEGOLAND (Winter Haven)

LEGOLAND Florida will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Hotel operations are slated to continue with limited capacity.

Kennedy Space Center (Cape Canaveral)

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, located on the Atlantic Coast, is closed for Wednesday and Thursday.

Florida state parks

Almost 150 Florida state parks are closed ahead of the hurricane. Click here for the full, updated list.

Everglades National Park

In extreme South Florida, Everglades National Park remains open, but services are limited. Visitor centers are closed. Emergency response will be extremely limited, the park warns.

Visit the above attractions’ websites for details on refunds of previously purchased tickets along with the latest closing and reopening information.

You should check ahead for any tourist destination in or near the expected path of Milton before heading out. That includes all of Florida and possibly other Southeastern states such as Georgia and South Carolina.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A unique volunteer organization in Buncombe County has taken matters into their own hands to help v...

CNN

Volunteer group ‘Redneck Air Force’ aids Helene victims in North Carolina

One volunteer organization in Buncombe County has taken matters into their own hands to help those reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

41 minutes ago

The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2023. (John Raoux/AP)...

Michelle Watson and Forrest Brown, CNN

Disney World and other major Florida tourist attractions closing ahead of Milton

Hurricane Milton is prompting closure of some of Florida’s biggest and most beloved tourist attractions, including all four of the main theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort.

3 hours ago

FILE - Catalina Island Conservancy Airport Manager Justin Bollum looks out of the airport tower as ...

Associated Press

5 dead after a small plane crashes on Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast

Authorities say five people are dead after a small plane crashed on Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast.

3 hours ago

Spirit Halloween will convert some of its existing stores and open new ones ahead of the festive se...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Spirit Halloween is transforming some of its stores into a Christmas spinoff

When the latest spooky season passes, it won’t mark the end for some Spirit Halloween stores, with the chain planning to convert some locations and keep them open for the holidays.

6 hours ago

(elections)...

Gary Fields, Christina A. Cassidy, and Ali Swenson, Associated Press

Not everything will run perfectly on Election Day. Still, US elections are remarkably reliable

Elections are human exercises that despite all the laws and rules about how they should run, can be messy. Here's what you can expect.

18 hours ago

This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024 and Republican...

Robert Yoon, Associated Press

The AP has called winners in elections for more than 170 years. Here’s how it’s done

For nearly 5,000 elections across the country in November, the Associated Press will be calling races. Here's how that gets done.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Disney World and other major Florida tourist attractions closing ahead of Milton