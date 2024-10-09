On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

PGA Tour Rules Official On Unique Challenges At St. George’s Black Desert Course

Oct 9, 2024, 1:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Black Desert Resort, the site of the PGA Tour’s return to Utah this weekend, offers picturesque desert landscapes. With it, unique hazards and challenges come into play when the world’s best golfers tee off this weekend at the Black Desert Championship.

“It’s certainly a unique course for what we see week in, week out,” PGA Tour rules official Bo Ream said of the southern Utah-based course. “It’s going to present a lot of challenges to the players. If you’re not on grass, you’re not in good shape.”

RELATED: Field Nearly Finalized For Black Desert PGA Tour Championship

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


Ream, a five-year PGA pro and 14-year pro golf rules veteran, referenced two of the world’s most famous golf courses, Sedona Golf Resort in Arizona and Kona Country Club in Hawai’i, when discussing how Black Desert Resort was designed.

“Tom Weiskopf was the lead architect here prior to his passing,” Ream said of the course design. “His finishing architect Phil Smith described it really well as, ‘Kona meets Sedona.’ You’ve got the lava outcroppings… You also have the beautiful desert landscape.”

Comparing the Black Desert Championship To Red Rock

Desert courses are far from the norm in the PGA, with the Red Rock Country Club in Las Vegas offering the most similar landscape. Despite their similarities, Ream cautions that Black Desert Resort won’t play the same because of several factors.

“This [Black Desert Resort] is certainly more unique, but you can draw some parallels,” Ream said. “Players are going to be making adjustments to how far the ball carries. They can draw on some of those similarities to other desert golf courses. But there’s nothing on tour that compares to the uniqueness of the lava rock we see out here.”

RELATED STORIES

Follow the PGA with KSL Sports

The Black Desert Championship tees off Thursday, October 10, through Sunday, October 13. The 2024 Black Desert Championship begins a four-year partnership between Black Desert Resort and the PGA TOUR.

Find KSL Sports coverage of pro golf here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s Golf Earns Big 12 Match Play Championship

The BYU men's golf team can call themselves Big 12 champs after securing the program's first match play title on Wednesday, October 9.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Noon Kickoff Host Shares What Comes To Mind When He Thinks BYU Football

Former Heisman winner Mark Ingram shared what historical thoughts come to mind when he thinks BYU football.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 8

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU-Utah Women’s Basketball To Play Nationally Televised Game

The Cougars will host Utah at the Marriott Center on Saturday, January 25. The Big 12 Conference game will be televised on ESPNU. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. MT.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Doubles BYU Basketball’s Linear TV Appearances For 2024-25 Season

More TV opportunities for BYU basketball in the 2024-25 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PGA Tour Rules Official On Unique Challenges At St. George’s Black Desert Course

Black Desert Resort, the site of the PGA Tour's return to Utah this weekend, offers picturesque desert landscapes. With it, unique hazards and challenges come into play when the world's best golfers tee off this weekend. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

PGA Tour Rules Official On Unique Challenges At St. George’s Black Desert Course