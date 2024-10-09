On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Doubles BYU Basketball’s Linear TV Appearances For 2024-25 Season

Oct 9, 2024, 1:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahBYU basketball will have more TV air time during its second year in the Big 12.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced television designations and tip times for its conference games.

During its 20-game league schedule, BYU will appear on linear television 13 times. That’s an increase from six appearances on linear television in BYU’s first year in the Big 12 last season.

BYU basketball will have 13 Big 12 games on linear TV

The Big 12 increased its league schedule from 18 games to 20 as four new programs (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah) joined the conference.

Still, this increase in TV games highlights the growing interest in BYU basketball, which is entering its first season under head coach Kevin Young.

Along with tip times for Big 12 matchups, the rest of BYU’s schedule received TV info and tip times. All but one game on BYU’s 2024-25 schedule has a tip time and TV info set. The lone absence is the November 16 nonconference matchup against Idaho.

BYU is waiting for a kickoff time for the football game against Kansas that same day to determine when they will face Idaho in the Marriott Center.

The Big 12 games that did not receive linear television spots will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, a premium straight-to-consumer product with a monthly or annual fee.

Linear televised Big 12 games involving BYU air on ESPN networks or CBS Sports Network.

Notable Big 12 games on BYU’s schedule

One of those ESPN+ appearances is BYU’s trip to Salt Lake City to take on Utah on January 18. That game will start at 7 p.m. The Utes’ return visit to Provo is on Senior Day, March 8, at 8:30 p.m. on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

BYU’s Big 12 Conference schedule begins on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The tip-time is 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

Other notable Big 12 games include BYU’s home games against Arizona on February 4 and Kansas on February 18. BYU will host Arizona in “Big 12 After Dark” action at 9 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Two weeks later, BYU welcomes Kansas to the Marriott Center for the first time, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

BYU Basketball 2024-25 Schedule: Tip times, TV info

All games can be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM, KSL NewsRadio app)

*Every tip time is Mountain Time Zone

Nov. 5 – Central Arkansas |  7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 8 – UC Riverside | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 13 – Queens | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 16 – Idaho | TBA | ESPN+

Nov. 23 – Mississippi Valley State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 28 – vs. Ole Miss (Rady Children’s Classic) | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Nov. 29 – vs. Purdue or NC State (Rady Children’s Classic) | 1:30 p.m./4 p.m. | FOX

Dec. 3 – at Providence (Big 12-BIG EAST Battle) | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Dec. 11 – Fresno State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dec. 14 – vs. Wyoming (Delta Center) | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dec. 20 – Florida A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

BYU’s Big 12 Conference Schedule

Dec. 31 – Arizona State | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Jan. 4 – at Houston | Noon | ESPN+

Jan. 7 – Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 11 – at TCU | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 18 – at Utah | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 21 – at Colorado | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Jan. 25 – Cincinnati | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Jan. 28 – Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 1 – at UCF | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Feb. 4 – Arizona | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 8 – at Cincinnati | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Feb. 11 – at West Virginia | 5 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Feb. 15 – Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Feb. 18 – Kansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 22 – at Arizona | 6/8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 26 – at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

March 1 – West Virginia | 8 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

March 5 – at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

March 8 – Utah | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s Golf Earns Big 12 Match Play Championship

The BYU men's golf team can call themselves Big 12 champs after securing the program's first match play title on Wednesday, October 9.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Noon Kickoff Host Shares What Comes To Mind When He Thinks BYU Football

Former Heisman winner Mark Ingram shared what historical thoughts come to mind when he thinks BYU football.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 8

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU-Utah Women’s Basketball To Play Nationally Televised Game

The Cougars will host Utah at the Marriott Center on Saturday, January 25. The Big 12 Conference game will be televised on ESPNU. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. MT.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Doubles BYU Basketball’s Linear TV Appearances For 2024-25 Season

More TV opportunities for BYU basketball in the 2024-25 season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PGA Tour Rules Official On Unique Challenges At St. George’s Black Desert Course

Black Desert Resort, the site of the PGA Tour's return to Utah this weekend, offers picturesque desert landscapes. With it, unique hazards and challenges come into play when the world's best golfers tee off this weekend. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Big 12 Doubles BYU Basketball’s Linear TV Appearances For 2024-25 Season