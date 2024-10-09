Big 12 Doubles BYU Basketball’s Linear TV Appearances For 2024-25 Season

PROVO, Utah— BYU basketball will have more TV air time during its second year in the Big 12.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced television designations and tip times for its conference games.

13 of #BYU basketball’s 20 Big 12 games will air on linear television. ASU – ESPN2

at TCU – ESPN/2

at Colorado – ESPNU

Cincinnati – ESPN2

Baylor – ESPN/2

Arizona – ESPN/2

at Cincinnati – ESPN2

at West Virginia – CBSSN

Kansas – ESPN/2

West Virginia – ESPN2/U

During its 20-game league schedule, BYU will appear on linear television 13 times. That’s an increase from six appearances on linear television in BYU’s first year in the Big 12 last season.

BYU basketball will have 13 Big 12 games on linear TV

The Big 12 increased its league schedule from 18 games to 20 as four new programs (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah) joined the conference.

Still, this increase in TV games highlights the growing interest in BYU basketball, which is entering its first season under head coach Kevin Young.

Along with tip times for Big 12 matchups, the rest of BYU’s schedule received TV info and tip times. All but one game on BYU’s 2024-25 schedule has a tip time and TV info set. The lone absence is the November 16 nonconference matchup against Idaho.

BYU is waiting for a kickoff time for the football game against Kansas that same day to determine when they will face Idaho in the Marriott Center.

The Big 12 games that did not receive linear television spots will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, a premium straight-to-consumer product with a monthly or annual fee.

Linear televised Big 12 games involving BYU air on ESPN networks or CBS Sports Network.

Notable Big 12 games on BYU’s schedule

One of those ESPN+ appearances is BYU’s trip to Salt Lake City to take on Utah on January 18. That game will start at 7 p.m. The Utes’ return visit to Provo is on Senior Day, March 8, at 8:30 p.m. on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

BYU’s Big 12 Conference schedule begins on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The tip-time is 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

Other notable Big 12 games include BYU’s home games against Arizona on February 4 and Kansas on February 18. BYU will host Arizona in “Big 12 After Dark” action at 9 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Two weeks later, BYU welcomes Kansas to the Marriott Center for the first time, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

BYU Basketball 2024-25 Schedule: Tip times, TV info

All games can be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM, KSL NewsRadio app)

*Every tip time is Mountain Time Zone

Nov. 5 – Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 8 – UC Riverside | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 13 – Queens | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 16 – Idaho | TBA | ESPN+

Nov. 23 – Mississippi Valley State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 28 – vs. Ole Miss (Rady Children’s Classic) | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Nov. 29 – vs. Purdue or NC State (Rady Children’s Classic) | 1:30 p.m./4 p.m. | FOX

Dec. 3 – at Providence (Big 12-BIG EAST Battle) | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Dec. 11 – Fresno State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dec. 14 – vs. Wyoming (Delta Center) | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dec. 20 – Florida A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

BYU’s Big 12 Conference Schedule

Dec. 31 – Arizona State | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Jan. 4 – at Houston | Noon | ESPN+

Jan. 7 – Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 11 – at TCU | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 18 – at Utah | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 21 – at Colorado | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Jan. 25 – Cincinnati | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Jan. 28 – Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 1 – at UCF | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Feb. 4 – Arizona | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 8 – at Cincinnati | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Feb. 11 – at West Virginia | 5 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Feb. 15 – Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Feb. 18 – Kansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 22 – at Arizona | 6/8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 26 – at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

March 1 – West Virginia | 8 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

March 5 – at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

March 8 – Utah | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

