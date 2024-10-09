Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 8

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners this week are Corbin Buckley from Juan Diego High School and Dillon Curtis from Murray High School.

Salt Lake County Players of the Week – Corbin Buckley, RB, LB (Juan Diego) & Dillon Curtis, K (Murray)

Buckley and the Soaring Eagle made the trek north to Ogden High School last Friday for a 3A North region matchup. After falling behind early, Juan Diego leaned on its patented rushing attack to lead them to a 28-14 victory. Buckley led the way with 119 yards rushing on 22 attempts and his touchdown run late in the second quarter. That score gave Juan Diego a lead they wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the game. He also stood out on defense in the win, finishing the game with eight total tackles, second-highest on the team. JDHS moved to 2-1 in region play while evening their overall record at 4-4 on the season.

Curtis set the UHSAA record two weeks ago for most made field goals in a game (6 vs. Payson). He added his name to another UHSAA record Friday night as he made a record-long 64-yard field goal in Murray’s 51-17 road win at Tooele. Curtis’ strong leg was on full display all night long as he made all six of his PAT attempts. He also made two other field goals from 41 and 49 yards, respectively. The win keeps Murray alive in the Region 10 race at 3-1 in region play and moved them 5-3 overall.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

