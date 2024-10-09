Big Noon Kickoff Host Shares What Comes To Mind When He Thinks BYU Football

PROVO, Utah—Big Noon Kickoff on FOX is rolling into Provo this week, spotlighting BYU/Arizona.

Among the panel of personalities they have on the show is former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL running back Mark Ingram.

In preparation for the upcoming trip to Provo, Ingram and host Rob Stone previewed the matchup on their weekly podcast, “The Triple Option.”

To open up the preview between BYU and Arizona, Stone asked Ingram, “Mark, when you historically think of BYU Football, what comes to mind? I think I know the answers.”

Former Heisman winner Mark Ingram thinks of two BYU greats

Ingram replied on The Triple Option Podcast, “Taysom Hill. Jamaal Williams.”

The former New Orleans Saints running back, who is second all-time in career rushing touchdowns in Saints history, was a teammate with Hill in the Big Easy for four seasons.

Ingram’s NFL career ended after the 2022 season, so he missed being a teammate with Williams, who is currently on the Saints with Hill.

Stone thinks of the traditional talking points on BYU football.

“Offense. Points and passing. All of those Heisman-type candidates and winners that have come through there,” Stone said on what he thinks historically of BYU football.

Then Stone shifted the commentary to this year’s BYU team and how the defense is shining in their 5-0 start.

The @BNKonFOX crew is coming to LaVell Edwards Stadium 🤙 pic.twitter.com/bJcyI9dnlo — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 6, 2024

“So yes, they still have a good offense, but it’s their D (defense) this year that has really grown to be the difference,” added Stone.

The guys then went into a game breakdown, during which Stone added a prediction, “With BNK (Big Noon Kickoff) at BYU, enough said. BYU wins, covers, and they continue their push towards a playoff spot.”

BYU vs. Arizona kicks off at 2 p.m. (MT). The Big Noon Kickoff pregame show begins at 8 a.m.

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

