BYU Men's Golf Earns Big 12 Match Play Championship

Oct 9, 2024, 3:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU men’s golf team can call themselves Big 12 champs after securing the program’s first match play title on Wednesday, October 9. The 2024 Big 12 Conference Match Play Tournament was played at Houston Oaks Country Club in  Hockley, Texas.

The Cougar linkers became the school’s second program to win a Big 12 Conference title, following in the footsteps of the BYU women’s cross-country team in October 2023.

In match play, an individual match winner receives one point. An individual match that remains tied after 18 holes awards each team a half point. Once all individual matches are completed within a team match, the team with the greater point total will receive three points, while the losing team receives zero points. If the match is tied at the end of all five individual matches, both teams receive one point.

RELATED: BYU Athletics Wins First Big 12 Championship

BYU dominated the competition in Pool C alongside Utah, Houston, and West Virginia, more than tripling Utah’s second-place score of eight points. The effort advanced BYU to the championship match.

  1. BYU (26 points)
  2. Utah (8 points)
  3. Houston (-7 points)
  4. West Virginia (-27 points)

The Baylor Bears advanced to take on BYU after bettering Texas Tech, TCU, and Colorado in Pool D.

In the Championship Matches against Baylor, Peter Kim, Cole Ponich, Tyson Shelley, and Simon Kwon won their matches, while Angus Klintworth fell.

The Cougars continue their season at the Leadership & Golf Collegiate in Monterey, CA, from Monday, October 21, through Wednesday, October 23.

Follow College Athletics with KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of college athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

