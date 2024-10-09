On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Record heat sends Utah’s soil moisture falling way below normal

Oct 9, 2024, 4:06 PM | Updated: 5:35 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — October officially kicks off the water season for the year, and with record-breaking temperatures, it’s not starting out promising.

According to KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, October already hit an all-time record high of 92 degrees. Utah has seen seven days in the month that have been 80-plus degrees, and five more days are expected, according to the forecast.

That’s 12 days of 80-plus degrees, which would also break an all-time record high of 10 days above 80.

According to the drought coordinator of the Utah Division of Water Resources, Laura Haskell, the soil moisture is at about 30 percent and falling quickly. Haskell said typically at this time of year it’s at about 38 percent and rising.

“[Soil moisture] got pretty high up with the August monsoons that we had and it just plummeted. Unfortunately, we are quite a bit below where we would typically be this time of year, and we are running out of time to catch up before we hit that winter snowpack and the fall freeze. Because whatever our soil moisture is at when it freezes, that’s what we are stuck at,” Haskell told KSL TV.

The other concern with the hot, dry conditions is an increase in fire danger. Over the weekend, fighters saw the Yellow Lake Fire in the Wasatch back just explode.

“If you couple [the heat] with a wind event and an ignition source, you would really have a forest that would burn as if it was July or August,” said Brian Trick, public information officer of the Yellow Lake Fire. “We definitely have an elevated risk for fire this time of year. It’s safe to say our fire danger is above average this time of year.”

But Haskell said the silver lining is that our reservoirs are 20 percent above normal going into this winter season.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Drought has dried out soil around Utah. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Record heat sends Utah’s soil moisture falling way below normal

October officially kicks off the water season for the year, and with record-breaking temperatures, it’s not starting out promising.

1 hour ago

A unique volunteer organization in Buncombe County has taken matters into their own hands to help v...

CNN

Volunteer group ‘Redneck Air Force’ aids Helene victims in North Carolina

One volunteer organization in Buncombe County has taken matters into their own hands to help those reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

3 hours ago

Utah Task Force One is headed to south central Georgia to stage for search and rescue operations th...

Shara Park

Utah Task Force move to Georgia to prepare for Hurricane Milton

Utah Task Force 1 is headed to south central Georgia to stage for search and rescue operations that will likely be needed in the days ahead.

23 hours ago

Residents purchase fuel at a St. Petersburg, Florida, gas station ahead of Hurricane Milton's expec...

Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

The challenges Floridians are facing while trying to evacuate

Driving on highway shoulders, gas shortages and booked up hotels are just a few of the challenges facing Florida's evacuees.

1 day ago

A message is seen outside of an apartment in the Davis Islands community of Tampa, Fla., as residen...

The Associated Press

Hurricane Milton takes aim at Tampa Bay, Florida, once again a Category 5 storm

Hurricane Milton remains a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on Tampa and St. Petersburg.

1 day ago

Storm debris from Hurricane Helene sits Tuesday in Anna Maria Island, Florida. (Paul Murphy/CNN via...

Paul P. Murphy and Michelle Krupa, CNN

Floridians head inland as Hurricane Milton’s fury nears

Carol Whitmore couldn’t pack her SUV to leave this barrier island as Hurricane Milton aimed for Florida’s west coast with fury. Hurricane Helene took it two weeks ago.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Record heat sends Utah’s soil moisture falling way below normal