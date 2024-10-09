Zion National Park to host naturalization ceremony later this month

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Zion National Park will host a naturalization ceremony later this month.

The ceremony will confer U.S. citizenship upon people from various countries around the world.

The ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. It will be held in the Zion Human History Museum.

“Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is conferred upon foreign citizens or nationals after fulfilling a set of requirements established by Congress. After naturalization, foreign-born citizens enjoy nearly all the same benefits, rights, and responsibilities that the Constitution gives to native-born U.S. citizens, including the right to vote,” a National Park Service news release stated.

The speakers at the ceremony include Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent for Zion National Park and Natalie Natalie Britt, president and CEO of Zion National Park Forever Project.

In partnership with the NPS and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, this will be the third time the park has hosted a naturalization ceremony.

“The goal of this partnership is to encourage both agencies to co-host naturalization ceremonies in America’s most special places – its national parks,” the release stated.

