On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Local Golfer Gets Emotional When Discussing PGA Tour In St. George

Oct 9, 2024, 3:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ST. GEORGE, Utah – St. George native and pro golfer Jay Don Blake got a little choked up when thinking about his career, which took him back to his roots for the Black Desert Championship this weekend.

The Black Desert Championship is a PGA Tour event that will be played at St. George, Utah’s Black Desert Resort, from October 10 to 13. This event ends a more than 60-year drought for the PGA Tour to host an event in Utah.

“When we first came out for my first time ever playing [Black Desert Resort],” Blake began. “I took in awe what the golf course presented with the lava rocks, beautiful green grass, and the sand traps. I knew in the back of my mind that I grew up just down the road a little way.”

RELATED: PGA Tour Rules Official On Unique Challenges At Black Desert Course

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“It wasn’t until the second time I played that I had a little bit more time to stand up on some of those lava rock peninsulas and look a little deeper down the valley where I grew up in a trailer park,” Blake continued “Standing there, I was thinking, ‘I possibly stood on this same peninsula when I was a little kid.”

RELATED: Field Nearly Finalized For Black Desert PGA Tour Championship

Blake will be among the 132-player Black Desert Championship field, which includes eight former Utahns and six current or former BYU Cougars. Zac Blair, Patrick Fishburn, Peter Kuest, and Mike Weir are all BYU alums. Zac Jones is a senior in Provo, and Kihei Akina is a Lone Peak senior committed to BYU. It will be Blake’s 500th PGA Tour start.

RELATED STORIES

Follow the Black Desert Championship with KSL Sports

The Black Desert Championship tees off Thursday, October 10, through Sunday, October 13. The 2024 Black Desert Championship begins a four-year partnership between Black Desert Resort and the PGA TOUR.

Find KSL Sports coverage of pro golf here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: Live Updates And Analysis From Provo

KSL Sports is on location inside the Marriott Center with updates from the Blue-White scrimmage.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Golfer Gets Emotional When Discussing PGA Tour In St. George

St. George native Jay Don Blake got a little choked up when thinking about his career taking him back to his roots for the Black Desert Championship this weekend. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s Golf Earns Big 12 Match Play Championship

The BYU men's golf team can call themselves Big 12 champs after securing the program's first match play title on Wednesday, October 9.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Noon Kickoff Host Shares What Comes To Mind When He Thinks BYU Football

Former Heisman winner Mark Ingram shared what historical thoughts come to mind when he thinks BYU football.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 8

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU-Utah Women’s Basketball To Play Nationally Televised Game

The Cougars will host Utah at the Marriott Center on Saturday, January 25. The Big 12 Conference game will be televised on ESPNU. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. MT.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Local Golfer Gets Emotional When Discussing PGA Tour In St. George