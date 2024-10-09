On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Where to donate blood, funds for hurricane victims while avoiding scams

Oct 9, 2024, 5:41 PM | Updated: 9:16 pm

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: Signs are posted at an intake area during an American Red Cross bloo...

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: Signs are posted at an intake area during an American Red Cross blood drive to help alleviate a blood supply shortage as a result of the coronavirus pandemic at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The speedway plans to hold a total of four blood drives due to a lack of donated blood and facilities large enough to collect it while observing social distancing guidelines. Many blood drives across the United States have been canceled as a result of the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Relief efforts are still working to combat the damage done by Hurricane Helene, while the nation is bracing for another tropical storm. Relief organizations continue to accept blood, supplies, and financial donations, but new scams have been taking advantage of people wishing to help.

Tips to spot scams

On Wednesday, the Justice Department, along with the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a release warning donators against people taking advantage of natural disasters.

The release said to avoid scams while recovering from a hurricane, or any other natural disaster, there are signs to look for. “Only scammers will insist you pay for services by wire transfer, gift cards, payment app, cryptocurrency or in cash. Avoid anyone who promises they can help you qualify for relief for a fee. That’s a scam. You are not required to pay a fee to get disaster relief.”

Law enforcement officials warn of charity scams in aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Trusted donation organizations

The American Red Cross is a trusted organization that easily accepts and sends donations to victims of natural disasters. To access the organization’s donation page for Hurricane Helene victims, click here. Donations can also be made by calling 1-800-733-2767, or by texting “REDCROSS” to 90999.

On Wednesday, the American Red Cross of Utah called for urgent blood donations, particularly platelets, amid the hurricanes. “Recent hurricanes have led to the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives in Southeastern states, resulting in over 2,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations,” a release said. The organization said the extensive damage from Hurricane Helene severely impacted blood donation centers. “While we typically do not service hospitals in Florida, the American Red Cross is prepared to offer additional support through the AABB Task Force for Disaster Response.”

Utah-based organization Lifting Hands International reported residents were in “dire need of relief supplies,” such as blankets, baby wipes, diapers, formula, and hygiene kits. To donate to this organization, click here.

Utah groups ask for donations to help Hurricane Helene

FEMA accepts donations for all natural disasters. The organization is combatting widespread rumors about the relief it’s providing to those affected by the hurricanes and released a statement with information on how the organization is providing aid on its website.

The Justice Department established the National Center for Disaster Fraud in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to deter, investigate and prosecute fraud in the wake of disasters. Complaints of fraud can be reported here, or by calling the NCDF hotline by dialing (866) 720-5721.

