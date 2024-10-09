BYU Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: Live Updates And Analysis From Provo

PROVO, Utah – Wednesday night marks the first glimpse of the BYU basketball team under first-year head coach Kevin Young.

It’s the annual intrasquad “Blue-White” scrimmage, and it takes place at the Marriott Center.

The scrimmage will not air on television but is free for fans to attend. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

BYU basketball scrimmage updates

2024-25 BYU basketball roster

Dawson Baker | #25 | 6-4 | RS-Junior

Mihailo Boskovic | #5 | 6-10 | TBD

Kanon Catchings | #6 | 6-9 | Freshman

Elijah Crawford | #2 | 6-2 | Freshman

Egor Demin | #3 | 6-9 | Freshman

Dallin Hall | #30 | 6-4 | Junior

Keba Keita | #13 | 6-8 | Junior

Trevin Knell | #21 | 6-5 | Graduate Senior

Brody Kozlowski | #4 | 6-8 | Freshman

Mawot Mag | #0 | 6-7 | Graduate Senior

Jared McGregor | #51 | 6-3 | Junior

Richie Saunders | #15 | 6-5 | Junior

Trey Stewart | #1 | 6-2 | Senior

Fousseyni Traore | #45 | 6-6 | Senior

Max Triplett | #20 | 6-9 | Junior

Townsend Tripple | #12 | 6-8 | Sophomore

BYU Basketball 2024-25 Schedule: Tip times, TV info

All games can be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM, KSL NewsRadio app)

*Every tip time is Mountain Time Zone

Nov. 5 – Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 8 – UC Riverside | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 13 – Queens | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 16 – Idaho | TBA | ESPN+

Nov. 23 – Mississippi Valley State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 28 – vs. Ole Miss (Rady Children’s Classic) | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Nov. 29 – vs. Purdue or NC State (Rady Children’s Classic) | 1:30 p.m./4 p.m. | FOX

Dec. 3 – at Providence (Big 12-BIG EAST Battle) | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Dec. 11 – Fresno State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dec. 14 – vs. Wyoming (Delta Center) | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dec. 20 – Florida A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

BYU’s Big 12 Conference Schedule

Dec. 31 – Arizona State | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Jan. 4 – at Houston | Noon | ESPN+

Jan. 7 – Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 11 – at TCU | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 18 – at Utah | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 21 – at Colorado | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Jan. 25 – Cincinnati | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Jan. 28 – Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 1 – at UCF | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Feb. 4 – Arizona | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 8 – at Cincinnati | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Feb. 11 – at West Virginia | 5 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Feb. 15 – Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Feb. 18 – Kansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 22 – at Arizona | 6/8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 26 – at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

March 1 – West Virginia | 8 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

March 5 – at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

March 8 – Utah | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

