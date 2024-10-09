BYU Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: Live Updates And Analysis From Provo
Oct 9, 2024, 5:00 PM
PROVO, Utah – Wednesday night marks the first glimpse of the BYU basketball team under first-year head coach Kevin Young.
It’s the annual intrasquad “Blue-White” scrimmage, and it takes place at the Marriott Center.
The scrimmage will not air on television but is free for fans to attend. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
BYU basketball scrimmage updates
KSL Sports will be inside the Marriott Center and provide updates throughout the evening.
Keep checking back here for updates.
2024-25 BYU basketball roster
Dawson Baker | #25 | 6-4 | RS-Junior
Mihailo Boskovic | #5 | 6-10 | TBD
Kanon Catchings | #6 | 6-9 | Freshman
Elijah Crawford | #2 | 6-2 | Freshman
Egor Demin | #3 | 6-9 | Freshman
Dallin Hall | #30 | 6-4 | Junior
Keba Keita | #13 | 6-8 | Junior
Trevin Knell | #21 | 6-5 | Graduate Senior
Brody Kozlowski | #4 | 6-8 | Freshman
Mawot Mag | #0 | 6-7 | Graduate Senior
Jared McGregor | #51 | 6-3 | Junior
Richie Saunders | #15 | 6-5 | Junior
Trey Stewart | #1 | 6-2 | Senior
Fousseyni Traore | #45 | 6-6 | Senior
Max Triplett | #20 | 6-9 | Junior
Townsend Tripple | #12 | 6-8 | Sophomore
BYU Basketball 2024-25 Schedule: Tip times, TV info
All games can be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM, KSL NewsRadio app)
*Every tip time is Mountain Time Zone
Nov. 5 – Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nov. 8 – UC Riverside | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nov. 13 – Queens | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nov. 16 – Idaho | TBA | ESPN+
Nov. 23 – Mississippi Valley State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nov. 28 – vs. Ole Miss (Rady Children’s Classic) | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Nov. 29 – vs. Purdue or NC State (Rady Children’s Classic) | 1:30 p.m./4 p.m. | FOX
Dec. 3 – at Providence (Big 12-BIG EAST Battle) | 6:30 p.m. | FS1
Dec. 11 – Fresno State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Dec. 14 – vs. Wyoming (Delta Center) | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Dec. 20 – Florida A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
BYU’s Big 12 Conference Schedule
Dec. 31 – Arizona State | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
Jan. 4 – at Houston | Noon | ESPN+
Jan. 7 – Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Jan. 11 – at TCU | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Jan. 18 – at Utah | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Jan. 21 – at Colorado | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Jan. 25 – Cincinnati | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Jan. 28 – Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 1 – at UCF | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Feb. 4 – Arizona | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 8 – at Cincinnati | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Feb. 11 – at West Virginia | 5 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
Feb. 15 – Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Feb. 18 – Kansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 22 – at Arizona | 6/8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 26 – at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
March 1 – West Virginia | 8 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU
March 5 – at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
March 8 – Utah | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.