BYU Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: Live Updates And Analysis From Provo

Oct 9, 2024, 5:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Wednesday night marks the first glimpse of the BYU basketball team under first-year head coach Kevin Young.

It’s the annual intrasquad “Blue-White” scrimmage, and it takes place at the Marriott Center.

The scrimmage will not air on television but is free for fans to attend. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

BYU basketball scrimmage updates

KSL Sports will be inside the Marriott Center and provide updates throughout the evening.

Keep checking back here for updates.

2024-25 BYU basketball roster

Dawson Baker | #25 | 6-4 | RS-Junior

Mihailo Boskovic | #5 | 6-10 | TBD

Kanon Catchings | #6 | 6-9 | Freshman

Elijah Crawford | #2 | 6-2 | Freshman

Egor Demin | #3 | 6-9 | Freshman

Dallin Hall | #30 | 6-4 | Junior

Keba Keita | #13 | 6-8 | Junior

Trevin Knell | #21 | 6-5 | Graduate Senior

Brody Kozlowski | #4 | 6-8 | Freshman

Mawot Mag | #0 | 6-7 | Graduate Senior

Jared McGregor | #51 | 6-3 | Junior

Richie Saunders | #15 | 6-5 | Junior

Trey Stewart | #1 | 6-2 | Senior

Fousseyni Traore | #45 | 6-6 | Senior

Max Triplett | #20 | 6-9 | Junior

Townsend Tripple | #12 | 6-8 | Sophomore

BYU Basketball 2024-25 Schedule: Tip times, TV info

All games can be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM, KSL NewsRadio app)

*Every tip time is Mountain Time Zone

Nov. 5 – Central Arkansas |  7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 8 – UC Riverside | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 13 – Queens | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 16 – Idaho | TBA | ESPN+

Nov. 23 – Mississippi Valley State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nov. 28 – vs. Ole Miss (Rady Children’s Classic) | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Nov. 29 – vs. Purdue or NC State (Rady Children’s Classic) | 1:30 p.m./4 p.m. | FOX

Dec. 3 – at Providence (Big 12-BIG EAST Battle) | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Dec. 11 – Fresno State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dec. 14 – vs. Wyoming (Delta Center) | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dec. 20 – Florida A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

BYU’s Big 12 Conference Schedule

Dec. 31 – Arizona State | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Jan. 4 – at Houston | Noon | ESPN+

Jan. 7 – Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 11 – at TCU | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 18 – at Utah | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Jan. 21 – at Colorado | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Jan. 25 – Cincinnati | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Jan. 28 – Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 1 – at UCF | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Feb. 4 – Arizona | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 8 – at Cincinnati | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Feb. 11 – at West Virginia | 5 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Feb. 15 – Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Feb. 18 – Kansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 22 – at Arizona | 6/8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 26 – at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

March 1 – West Virginia | 8 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

March 5 – at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

March 8 – Utah | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

