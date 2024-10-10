On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS

Utah, neighboring states get new emergency preparedness center

Oct 9, 2024, 7:03 PM

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding a new emergency preparedness center led by a University of Utah professor. 

The Rocky Mountains and Great Plains Center for Emergency Public Health will help Utahns and neighboring states ramp up preparation for extreme weather events and public health crises. 

It doesn’t have a brick and mortar building. Center Director Dr. Kimberley Shoaf said instead, it’s an academic center designed to help us be ready when disaster strikes. 

“As much as we’d like to, we can’t control Mother Nature,” Shoaf said. 

Natural disasters like Hurricane Helene show the devastation many communities are left with after extreme weather rolls through.

‘As resilient as possible’ 

“We need to be able to respond and do the things that we can to make ourselves as resilient as possible,” Shoaf said. 

The new emergency preparedness center she leads with the University of Utah’s Division of Public Health is designed to help with that. 

“They funded 10 centers across the country, one in each of the regions, to work with state and local health departments and tribal health departments to help them be ready to respond to public health emergencies,” Shoaf said. 

The Rocky Mountains and Great Plains Center includes Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. 

“Congress has reallocated funding to ensure that each health department across the country have access to one of these centers,” Shoaf said. 

Her team, in partnership with the University of Colorado’s School of Public Health, has been working with those health departments for the last year. 

“Wildfires was what was their top priority, flooding was actually another one in some of the areas,” Shoaf said. 

They’re also concerned about severe winter weather. 

“When something happens during the winter, how do we get people to respond? How do we get people from here to there? What do we do about sheltering?” 

Prepared for earthquakes

Included in Shoaf’s list of priorities is earthquake readiness. 

“I currently have a research project looking at the earthquake in Turkey from a year and a half ago, and trying to get a better idea of exactly how people get injured,” she said. “We have some data about that we’ve done in the past, but really looking at within a specific building with a specific type of damage, what kind of injuries would we expect to see?” 

Dr. Shoaf’s team helps train members of public health agencies for emergency response. She said public health is a field where turnover is high. 

“There’s always there’s a constant need for training, and to keep them up to date on how do they work with their partners, how do they work with emergency management, how do they work with the fire department,” she said. 

It’s part of a national effort to have a coordinated response to disasters when they happen. Part of that is ensuring rural and tribal communities are included. 

“We have an advisory council that has worked with us from tribal communities across the region, and so we’ve got those relationships there,” Shoaf said. 

Nearly $1 million of the $5 million worth of funding the center has over the next five years will be allocated toward working with tribal communities. 

She said they’re working on sending out messaging and alerts to help us prepare for what mother nature could bring our way. 

“It certainly gives me a sense of hope that we’re turning the corner on recognizing the need to do this sort of thing,” Shoaf said. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Emergency Preparedness

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding a new emergency preparedness center ...

Shelby Lofton

Utah, neighboring states get new emergency preparedness center

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding a new emergency preparedness center led by a University of Utah professor. 

2 hours ago

(Winston Armani, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

New emergency alert system for six Northern Utah counties being put in place this week

A new emergency alert system is being put into place for six counties in Northern Utah this week.

14 days ago

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

Alexander Campbell

After devastating floods, Red Cross will be surveying for damage

The American Red Cross of Utah announced Tuesday that it will be sending staff members to Fountain Green to conduct damage assessments.

2 months ago

Salt Lake City Fire Department hosted a heavy rescue competition to strengthen and protect communit...

Shelby Lofton

Salt Lake City Fire hosts inaugural heavy rescue competition for a good cause

Departments from across Utah, Los Angeles, and Orange County met on Salt Lake City Fire's turf to put their heavy rescue skills to the test.

3 months ago

Officials advise property-owners on best fire-safety practices to avoid the spread of summer fires....

Mike Anderson

Weber firefighters gear up for busy season, help homeowners prepare

Weber Fire District officials said they expect an uptick in fires following the recent wet cycle, something they've already been seeing around the state. Firefighters said there are some things you can do to prepare to help prevent fires from damaging your home or cabin.

4 months ago

Canyons sticker...

Katija Stjepovic

Cottonwood Canyons sticker program is underway

Dozens of people lined up Wednesday to get their cars inspected, stickered, and cleared for the canyons ahead of winter and ski season.

11 months ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah, neighboring states get new emergency preparedness center