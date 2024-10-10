On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Rural schools overwhelmed with huge donation of supplies

Oct 9, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

Box Elder County — A lot of schools receive donations, but not usually in Box Elder County. People don’t often think of rural areas when they’re doing donation projects. That’s why a recent, large donation was such an important gift for three small schools.

Snowville Elementary, Park Valley School, and Grouse Creek School said they got enough basic supplies donated to last them several years. They knew something was coming, but the size of the donation made an emotional impact.

Pastor Jimi Pitts, along with the Washington Heights Church, made the delivery on Monday. Unloading a trailer full of markers, crayons, paper towels and more, it was enough to fill the whole front section of the school.

Washington Heights Church with Box Elder County students. (Courtesy Melissa Morris) Supplies donated by the Washington Heights Church. (Courtesy Melissa Morris) Principal Melissa Morris in the supply room, full of new donations. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Elementary teacher Joylene Ritchie reads to students. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Elementary students sit with a teacher aid. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“When I looked at the map, I saw all these small towns. Snowville is only between 160 and 170 people,” Pitts said. “And I bet, I thought they feel forgotten because they’re so small.”

Principal of Box Elder’s western schools, Melissa Morris, said Pitts stopped by some weeks back, asking for a wish list from teachers. They worked through the district’s foundation to organize the donation but eventually showed up with much more than the district asked for.

“It’s just humbling,” Morris said. “Just brings me to tears of how much. I think I’ve been in education for 24 years, and I’ve never seen a donation like this to the school.”

The schools said his only request was that everything had to go to the three small schools.

Teachers said they were in tears, and some of the kids were too.

“You should have seen their faces when they came out and saw it too,” Jennifer Webb, a third through fifth grade teacher, said. “And they were like, ‘Whoa! Oh my goodness!’ So just to see their gratitude and how much they felt, when they saw all that stuff was overwhelming for me as well.”

It meant a lot to feel like their work was appreciated, and that someone was looking out for them.

“It’s great to feel like people care, and teaching, you put a lot, sorry, a lot out of your own pocket. And to see that these people care enough, to just basic supplies, it is a big deal,” Joylene Ritchie, a kindergarten through second grade teacher, said.

Morris is still working on distributing the supplies between the three schools. Snowville Elementary and Park Valley School both have approximately 30 students, while Grouse Creek School has nine.

“Just to see the impact and know that these kids are cared about, you know, and that they know people are out there thinking about them,” Morris said. “That’s huge.”

“We just seek to love our communities, and actually just be the hands and feet in Jesus, not just the mouth,” Pitts said. “Too often, people are just the mouth. Right? But we seek to really demonstrate God’s love in practical ways with no strings attached.”

