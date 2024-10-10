Utah-based Beehive Meals lands among top 100 small business in US

LAYTON — Beehive Meals, a fast-growing northern Utah-based freezer-meal preparation delivery service on Wednesday took home some serious hardware when the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the company as a top 100 small business in the country.

The company was selected from more than 14,000 applicants by a panel of judges that determined Beehive Meals is a top 100 small businesses, based on “exceptional growth, driven by innovation, adaptability and a commitment to strong employee culture,” said a release from the chamber.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team at Beehive Meals. We’ve always been driven by a mission to provide convenient, home-cooked meal options for families and this honor reflects our dedication to innovation and resilience in doing just that,” Allyse Jackson, founder and CEO of Beehive Meals, said in a statement. “We’re excited to be part of this incredible group of businesses and are proud to represent Utah on a national stage.”

Launched five years ago, Beehive Meals in August said it has already delivered more than 2.5 million meals to customers throughout the Intermountain West. The company also announced plans in September to expand operations in its existing service areas, which include Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.

While Beehive Meals is expanding throughout the aforementioned states, it also plans to branch out in California, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Along with being named as one of the nation’s top 100 small businesses, Beehive Meals was recognized as the winner in the “Champions of Adaptability” category, which notes the company’s “remarkable ability to evolve and thrive amidst challenges, ensuring consistent growth and customer satisfaction,” the chamber said.

The category win is more than just a feather in Beehive Meal’s cap, too, as it positions the company as a top 10 small business in the U.S., according to the chamber — positioning it to be recognized as America’s top business.

Additionally, each of the top 10 honorees was awarded $2,000 before going on to compete for the title of top business, which includes a $25,000 prize.

“As the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great,” Jeanette Mulvey, vice president and editor-in-chief of CO — by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The CO 100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community.”