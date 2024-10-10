Year long Bangerter Highway closure begins Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — Prepare for delays along a Bangerter Highway intersection this weekend.

13400 South at Bangerter Highway will fully close for a year starting on Monday, October 14. This weekend, crews will begin prepping the area for the closure. So drivers can expect delays if traveling in the area.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleeson says these changes, once complete, will significantly help travel times in the west.

“Bangerter is one of our most heavily traveled highways out there, so we’re going to make it more like a freeway where you don’t have to stop at the traffic lights, you can just simply use it as you would a freeway and get off on the freeway interchanges,” he said. “Anytime you remove a stoplight you’re improving safety and just allowing people to get to where they’re going with a little more ease and convenience.”

Gleeson says the best detour to avoid the construction is to use 12600 South.

“You’re still going to be able to use Bangerter to get through of course, but just if you’re heading straight through on 13400 you may have to make some detour plans.”

The intersection will reopen in the fall of 2025.