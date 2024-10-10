On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kevin Young Sees BYU’s Chemistry Coming Together After Scrimmage

Oct 9, 2024, 10:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Kevin Young moved closer to tipping off his first season as the BYU basketball head coach.

On Wednesday night, BYU basketball held its annual Blue & White scrimmage.

The game had no TV, but it was a free-admission event. BYU fans were anxious to get their first glimpse of this much-anticipated squad, with lines of people in front of the Marriott Center built up more than an hour before the 7 p.m. tip.

BYU fans filled the lower bowl of the Marriott Center, with a few scattered into the upper deck.

Each half of the scrimmage was equal to two different games. The first half was a typical 20-minute half with assistants Tim Fanning and Will Voigt as the head coaches of each team.

For the second half, it was a 12-minute session. Some players swapped jerseys to create different lineups.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re still very much into analyzing our group, figuring out who plays with who and some stuff. We stayed away from [some lineups] because I’ve already seen enough in practice. I felt super confident about certain combinations. Other ones I wasn’t as sure about. We’ll have a lot to chew on from this game film.”

BYU basketball coach Kevin Young enjoyed ‘the vibes’ of the Marriott Center

Young was at center court in the first half, observing alongside Chief of Staff Doug Stewart.

In the second half, he coached up Team White, which featured returning stars Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders in the starting five.

Egor Demin, Kanon Catchings, and Keba Keita were the other three players who started for Team White in the second half.

Young simply said, “No,” when asked if there was anything to read into starting five in the second half.

BYU’s new headman enjoyed the atmosphere inside the Marriott Center.

“More than anything, just the vibes. I thought it was fun. I told the coaches on the bench during the second part of it, and I was like, man, this is fun. I could do this all night.

“You hear about the energy in this building, and it wasn’t even all the way filled. It was fun, great atmosphere.”

The fans in attendance had much to cheer about with the new-look squad.

Egor Demin, Kanon Catchings impressed

Heralded signee Egor Demin, who earned one of the loudest ovations in the pregame introductions, shined in his debut in front of BYU fans.

The former Real Madrid star showcased his passing ability and was a stat stuffer in the two halves.

Demin finished with 12 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

True freshman Kanon Catchings showcased his sharp shooting three-point ability.

The former Purdue signee finished with 17 points and was 3-of-7 from three-point range.

“He’s just got a gift,” Young said on Catchings’ three-point shooting. “He’s just a natural scorer. He can put the ball in the basket at 6-9, he can get shots off. You know, he was a guy we wanted because he’s different from everyone we have.”

Other notable contributors included Mihailo Boskovic, who began communicating with BYU coaches at the beginning of the summer. The 6-foot-10 forward, who can operate as a stretch five, had good minutes in his debut.

Returning senior looks improved

Senior guard Trey Stewart looked like a new man in Kevin Young’s system.

Stewart, who was seldomly used the past three seasons, scored eight points and had three assists.

The leading scorers between the two halves were Keba Keita and Richie Saunders; each finished with 19 points.

Chemistry is coming together

Wednesday’s scrimmage showed that Young’s first BYU team has many options. Young believes that they are coming together.

“I like our guys. It’s been a fun training camp because our guys compete really hard against each other. I think our team chemistry is really starting to come together. That’s probably my biggest takeaway tonight.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kevin Young Sees BYU’s Chemistry Coming Together After Scrimmage

BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young liked what he saw from the Cougars intrasquad scrimmage.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Emptying The Notebook From BYU Basketball Blue And White Scrimmage

It was an exciting debut for a BYU basketball team with high expectations. Nothing seen from the scrimmage will lessen those expectations. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: Live Updates And Analysis From Provo

KSL Sports is on location inside the Marriott Center with updates from the Blue-White scrimmage.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Golfer Gets Emotional When Discussing PGA Tour In St. George

St. George native Jay Don Blake got a little choked up when thinking about his career taking him back to his roots for the Black Desert Championship this weekend. 

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s Golf Earns Big 12 Match Play Championship

The BYU men's golf team can call themselves Big 12 champs after securing the program's first match play title on Wednesday, October 9.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Noon Kickoff Host Shares What Comes To Mind When He Thinks BYU Football

Former Heisman winner Mark Ingram shared what historical thoughts come to mind when he thinks BYU football.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Kevin Young Sees BYU’s Chemistry Coming Together After Scrimmage