On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in literature for ‘intense poetic prose’ confronting human fragility

Oct 10, 2024, 7:19 AM | Updated: 7:20 am

South Korean writer Han Kang is pictured at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August 201...

South Korean writer Han Kang is pictured at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August 2016. The 2024 Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Kang for her “intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” (Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images )

(Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images )

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY CHRISTIAN EDWARDS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)The 2024 Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Han Kang, a South Korean author, for her “intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”

Han, 53, began her career with a group of poems in a South Korean magazine, before making her prose debut in 1995 with a short story collection.

She later began writing longer prose works, most notably “The Vegetarian,” one of her first books to be translated into English. The novel, which won the Man Booker International Prize in 2016, charts a young woman’s attempt to live a more “plant-like” existence after suffering macabre nightmares about human cruelty.

Han is the first South Korean author to win the literature prize, and just the 18th woman out of the 117 prizes awarded since 1901. The prize, announced in Sweden on Thursday, carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million).

Much of Han’s work poses the question, voiced by a character in her 2019 novel “Europa,” whose protagonist is wracked by nightmares: “If you were able to live as you desire, what would you do with your life?”

Although many of Han’s protagonists are women, her prose works are often narrated from the perspective of men.

“Before my wife turned vegetarian, I’d always thought of her as completely unremarkable in every way,” her novel “The Vegetarian” begins. “However, if there wasn’t any special attraction, nor did any particular drawbacks present themselves, and therefore there was no reason for the two of us not to get married.”

Originally written and published in Korean, “The Vegetarian” was translated by Deborah Smith, who was 28 at the time. Smith, by her own admission, was “monolingual until the age of 21,” and only chose to pursue Korean due to a lack of English-Korean translators.

The Swedish Academy lauded Han’s work for her “unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead.” Through her “poetic and experimental style,” the Academy said, Han “has become an innovator in contemporary prose.”

Anna-Karin Palm, a member of the Nobel Committee for literature, said readers unfamiliar with Han’s work should begin with “Human Acts,” a 2014 novel reflecting on the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, when more than 100 civilians were killed during pro-democracy demonstrations led by students in the South Korean city.

“Human Acts” shows how “the living and the dead are always intertwined and how these kinds of traumas stay in a population for generations,” Palm said at Thursday’s announcement ceremony.

But Han’s “intense, lyrical” writing almost acts as consolation in the face of this historical violence, Palm added. “Her very tender, precise prose in itself almost becomes a counterforce to the brutal noisiness of power,” she said.

Before the announcement, Ellen Mattson, another member of the committee, detailed how the judging panel sets about selecting each year’s literature laureate.

“We start with a very long list of around 220 names,” Mattson said. “Then we have to navigate through this enormous mass of names – and there we need the help of experts from different parts of the world.”

Eventually, the committee reaches a collection of “about 20 names,” which is then narrowed down to a shortlist of five authors. “That’s where the real work starts,” Mattson said.

Each committee member then has to “read everything by these five writers” as they begin to hone in on a single winner.

Announcing the award, Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, said Han was “having an ordinary day” and had “just finished supper with her son” when he phoned to congratulate her.

“She wasn’t really prepared for this, but we have begun to discuss preparations for December,” he said. The Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris attends a briefing at FEMA headquarter...

Ella Nilsen, CNN

A year of constant wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes has FEMA burning through its disaster funding

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency is rapidly spending its disaster funding as it responds to back-to-back major hurricanes Helene and Milton – coming on top of a nonstop disaster year filled with tornadoes, wildfires and floods.

6 minutes ago

FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Pr...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

Listeria contamination prompts recall of ten million pounds of meat

A company is recalling nearly 10 million pounds of meat and poultry products made at an Oklahoma plant because they may have a listeria contamination that can cause illness and death.

1 hour ago

Two Sheriff deputies walk on the main street in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. ...

Melissa Goldin, Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Online posts make unfounded claims about a helicopter delivering aid in North Carolina

A video showing a helicopter hovering over a Burnsville, North Carolina, aid distribution site has been viewed millions of times with some claiming that its aim was to destroy the supplies. The North Carolina National Guard said the helicopter, which blew items around the site and knocked over canopies, was attempting to make a generator delivery that had been requested by a local civilian organization.

2 hours ago

TD Bank is paying a $1.3 billion penalty to the US Treasury Department. (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images...

Jordan Valinsky and Matt Egan, CNN

TD Bank hit with record $3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering, source says

TD Bank will pay $3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.

3 hours ago

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, watches a video about her late husband during the Robert...

Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

Ethel Kennedy, human rights activist and widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has died, her family announced on Thursday. She was 96.

3 hours ago

Utah Task Force One, fresh from Hurricane Helene, is now in position to respond to Hurricane Milton...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah Task Force One now in position for Hurricane Milton rescues

As Hurricane Milton ferociously hammers Florida after making landfall Wednesday night, it's not the only thing descending upon the Sunshine State.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in literature for ‘intense poetic prose’ confronting human fragility