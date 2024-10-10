On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Emmanuel Macron has some strong views about ‘Emily in Paris’ heading to Rome

Oct 10, 2024, 7:29 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the show was good for France's image. (Benoit Tessier/Re...

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the show was good for France's image. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

(Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY ISSY RONALD, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)When Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris” revealed at the end of season four that its lead character was heading to Rome, it caught many viewers by surprise. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has waded into the conversation and said the country “will fight hard” to stop the show relocating to Italy’s capital.

“We will ask them to remain in Paris, ‘Emily in Paris’” in Rome doesn’t make sense,” he told Variety in an interview published Wednesday.

The show centers around 20-something American marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job and enjoys la belle vie in the French capital. It frequently ranks among Netflix’s most-watched shows and when the streaming giant renewed it for a fifth season, its creator Darren Star said Emily will now “have a presence in Rome.”

Macron has long been associated with the show. His wife, Brigitte, made a cameo in season four when Emily spotted her in a café and asked for a selfie. And in the show’s fictional universe, Brigitte shares one of Emily social media posts in season one that expressed shock that the French word for vagina – le vagin – is masculine.

“I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it,” Macron said about his wife’s cameo. “It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her. I think it’s good for the image of France. ‘Emily in Paris’ is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country. For my own business, it’s a very good initiative.”

Brigitte Macron (center) appeared in an episode where she posed for a selfie with Lily Collins as Emily (left) and Thalia Besson as Genevieve (right). (Netflix via CNN Newsource)

While the show has drawn criticism from some French viewers for leaning into Parisian clichés and avoiding issues like homelessness in the city, it has boosted tourism to the country’s capital, a study conducted by France’s national film center found in January.

Around one tenth of tourists decided to visit France after viewing a particular movie or series and in 38% of those instances, it was “Emily in Paris” that provided the inspiration for a French vacation, the study found.

But despite his wife’s associations with the show and its impact on tourism, Macron has no plans to make his own cameo appearance.

“I’m less attractive than Brigitte,” he told Variety.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the show was good for France's image. (Benoit Tessier/Re...

Issy Ronald, CNN

Emmanuel Macron has some strong views about ‘Emily in Paris’ heading to Rome

When Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris” revealed at the end of season four that its lead character was heading to Rome, it caught many viewers by surprise. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has waded into the conversation and said the country “will fight hard” to stop the show relocating to Italy’s capital.

7 hours ago

woman smiles with play title "Funny Girl" behind her...

Carole Mikita

Broadway musical ‘Funny Girl’ on national tour for first time, travels to Salt Lake City

The Broadway musical "Funny Girl" is on a national tour for the first time. And one cast member is an icon in the music industry.

19 hours ago

Two people smiling...

Larry D. Curtis

Family celebrates life, mourns death of Utah author Blaine Yorgason

Noted Utah author Blaine Michael Yorgason died on Tuesday after complications brought on by dementia. Best known for works such as "Charlie's Monument," "The Bishop's Horse Race," and "Windwalker," Yorgason authored scores of books in the '70s, '80s and '90s.

22 hours ago

L-R: Josh Bleidt, Concerts 4 A Cause; Bob Sweitzer, Astera; Dean Dillon, Justin Ward, Encore Music ...

Alton Barnhart

Dean Dillon donates 100 guitars to three Huntsville schools

Country Music Hall of Fame musician Dean Dillon donated 100 guitars to three local school districts in Huntsville, Alabama. 

2 days ago

Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The Salt Lake County Council signed a r...

Carlysle Price

Abravanel Hall called a centerpiece of Salt Lake City to be enjoyed for generations

Abravanel Hall was signed into landmark status, ensuring that changes to downtown Salt Lake City will not affect the concert hall's presence in Utah's cultural landscape for generations.

2 days ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix, foreground center, and Brendan ...

Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer

‘Joker 2’ stumbles at box office amid poor reviews from audiences and critics

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is the No. 1 movie at the box office but is not destined for a happy ending.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Emmanuel Macron has some strong views about ‘Emily in Paris’ heading to Rome