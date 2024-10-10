On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethel Kennedy, human rights activist and widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96

Oct 10, 2024, 10:38 AM

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, watches a video about her late husband during the Robert...

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, watches a video about her late husband during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights awards ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 5, 2018. Ethel Kennedy's family announced on October 10 that she died. She was 96. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP/File)

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP/File)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) Ethel Kennedy, the widow of former US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and a longtime human rights activist, died Thursday, her family said. She was 96.

Former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III announced the news of his grandmother’s passing on X. Ethel Kennedy was hospitalized after suffering a stroke last week.

“Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly,” the former congressman wrote in a post. “She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, and we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie.”

Marrying into one of the United States’ most influential political families, Kennedy supported her husband through his successful Senate campaign and later through his 1968 presidential run, which ended with his assassination months into the campaign.

Her husband was tragically gunned down at a Los Angeles hotel just after winning California’s Democratic primary. The attack, which came five years after Robert F. Kennedy’s brother, former President John F. Kennedy, was shot and killed, left five others wounded and rattled a nation that had already been shaken from multiple assassinations; civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. had been killed roughly two months before. Photographs of the shooting aftermath show Ethel Kennedy, leaning over her husband with her hands over his chest as he bled onto the floor. She was three months pregnant with her youngest daughter, Rory, at the time.

In the decades following her husband’s death, Ethel Kennedy emerged as an environmental and human rights activist in her own right, founding the nonprofit organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights to champion the causes her late husband pushed for.

Her activism took her across the country and around the world, from marching with Cesar Chavez in support of the Farm Workers movement to confronting Kenyan dictator Daniel Arap Moi with her daughter, Kerry, by her side in 1989. She received the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, from President Barack Obama in 2014. Her activism continued well into the last decades of her life. In 2018, Kennedy joined a hunger strike to protest the then-Trump administration’s separation of families at the US-Mexico border.

“Generations of Americans did not toil and sacrifice to build a country where children and their parents are placed in cages to advance a cynical political agenda,” she said in a statement at the time.

Most recently, Ethel Kennedy’s family was caught in political strife, when her oldest son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ran for president in 2024, initially as a Democrat and later as an independent. Members of the staunchly Democratic family shunned his campaign, calling it “dangerous” and noting their frustration, sadness. RFK Jr. suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Born to a large family in Chicago in 1928, Ethel Kennedy grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut. She met Robert F. Kennedy in 1945 through his sister, Jean Kennedy, on a ski trip. The couple married in 1950 and had 11 children.

Ethel Kennedy’s life, like that of many of her family members, was marked by a series of tragedies. Her father, George Skakel, a wealthy coal magnate, and mother, Ann Skakel, were killed in an airplane accident in 1955. Her brother died in a plane crash in 1966. Her son David died in 1984 from an accidental drug overdose, and another son Michael died in a skiing accident in 1997. Her granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill died of an accidental overdose in 2019, and another granddaughter, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, drowned with her 8-year old son in a canoe accident in 2020. 

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Paul LeBlanc and Tom Foreman contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris attends a briefing at FEMA headquarter...

Ella Nilsen, CNN

A year of constant wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes has FEMA burning through its disaster funding

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency is rapidly spending its disaster funding as it responds to back-to-back major hurricanes Helene and Milton – coming on top of a nonstop disaster year filled with tornadoes, wildfires and floods.

6 minutes ago

FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Pr...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

Listeria contamination prompts recall of ten million pounds of meat

A company is recalling nearly 10 million pounds of meat and poultry products made at an Oklahoma plant because they may have a listeria contamination that can cause illness and death.

1 hour ago

Two Sheriff deputies walk on the main street in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. ...

Melissa Goldin, Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Online posts make unfounded claims about a helicopter delivering aid in North Carolina

A video showing a helicopter hovering over a Burnsville, North Carolina, aid distribution site has been viewed millions of times with some claiming that its aim was to destroy the supplies. The North Carolina National Guard said the helicopter, which blew items around the site and knocked over canopies, was attempting to make a generator delivery that had been requested by a local civilian organization.

2 hours ago

TD Bank is paying a $1.3 billion penalty to the US Treasury Department. (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images...

Jordan Valinsky and Matt Egan, CNN

TD Bank hit with record $3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering, source says

TD Bank will pay $3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.

3 hours ago

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, watches a video about her late husband during the Robert...

Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

Ethel Kennedy, human rights activist and widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has died, her family announced on Thursday. She was 96.

3 hours ago

Utah Task Force One, fresh from Hurricane Helene, is now in position to respond to Hurricane Milton...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah Task Force One now in position for Hurricane Milton rescues

As Hurricane Milton ferociously hammers Florida after making landfall Wednesday night, it's not the only thing descending upon the Sunshine State.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Ethel Kennedy, human rights activist and widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96