Taylorsville police officer shoots, kills man in suspected stolen car

CRIME

Oct 10, 2024, 10:51 AM | Updated: 10:53 am

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


TAYLORSVILLE — One man is dead following a police shooting in Salt Lake County Wednesday night.

The incident began about 10:15 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle near 4500 South and 900 West that had been reported as stolen and had fled from officers in Salt Lake City, said Taylorsville Police Lt. Aaron Cheshire.

Officers from Taylorsville, along with the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, followed the vehicle but did not become engaged in a chase, Cheshire said. When the vehicle pulled into a parking lot near 3900 South and 300 West, police attempted to make contact with its occupants.

During the encounter, a Taylorsville police officer fired an undisclosed number of shots, hitting and killing a 27-year-old man inside the car, Cheshire said. Information about what prompted the officer to shoot was not released Thursday.

The name of the deceased man has not yet been released. Cheshire said a woman who was also in the car was not injured and was questioned by detectives.

Investigators from the Unified Police Department will conduct an independent investigation into the police shooting.

This story may be updated.

