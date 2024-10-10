On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

DCFS breaks silence on its involvement in child abuse case after death of Gavin Peterson

Oct 10, 2024, 1:26 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After 12-year-old Gavin Peterson allegedly starved to death at the hands of his father and other family members in July, the community, including lawmakers, demanded answers from the Division of Child and Family Services.

On Monday, DCFS released a statement detailing the department’s involvement in Gavin’s case, years before his death. The report confirmed past reporting by KSL TV, and detailed a timeline of events in Gavin’s case.

Because Gavin came from a two-household family, the report mostly specified events at his father’s home, where Gavin was found dying in July. The division acknowledged it had worked with him at each household as early as 2013, but his father had custody in the last years of his life and therefore the investigation largely focused on the events inside his home.

Ultimately, the report concluded that “Gavin was a victim of severe and chronic physical abuse and chronic physical neglect by (father) Shane Peterson, (father’s girlfriend, referred to as stepmother) Nichole Scott and (brother) Tyler Peterson.”

Further, the report said another relative living outside the home had “failed to protect Gavin from this abuse and neglect,” it said. “The relative had been in the home several times and witnessed Gavin being physically abused and neglected and did not reach out to the authorities or do anything to try and stop the abuse from continuing.” The family member was not identified in the report.

Shane Peterson, Nichole Scott and Tyler Peterson were arrested in connection to Gavin’s death and charged with child abuse homicide, aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.

Three family members charged in death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson appear in court

Timeline

2019

On May 28, 2019 DCFS received the first report of child abuse and neglect in his father’s home, but the report did not say who made the allegations. A DCFS investigation was reopened and determined that Nichole Scott, who was living in the home at the time, had physically abused a child, but the victim was not Gavin.

As a result of the findings, “the Peterson family accepted voluntary in-home services,” the report said. After one month, a review performed by DCFS said the safety concerns with Scott had been “resolved.” “The case was closed because there was no longer a need for further DCFS intervention.”

2020 – 2021

On Feb. 27, 2020 DCFS received another call from someone raising concerns about Gavin. The division found Gavin to be a victim of abuse and a separate “caregiver” failed to protect him from the abuse. It occurred in another household, the report said, and didn’t involve Nichole Scott or Shane Peterson.

Regardless, the juvenile court ordered both households in Gavin’s case to participate in DCFS in-home services on May 27, 2020. The Peterson family completed the mandated services on May 21, 2021, according to DCFS, and Gavin remained in his father’s custody.

2022

On Sept. 2, 2022, DCFS received yet another call from someone concerned about Gavin’s well-being “after observing some of his behaviors.”

After a supervisor reviewed the information that was reported, DCFS determined the accusations “did not meet the criteria legally required to open a DCFS investigation,” the report said.

2023

On March 28, 2023, DCFS received another report alleging physical neglect of Gavin, and a new investigation was opened. Two days later, the division received a second report, and the caller made similar accusations against the Peterson family. The information was added to the investigation, DCFS said.

An investigator with the division spoke separately with the two people who reported their concerns, and Gavin was interviewed at his school without his parents on March 31, 2023.

“Gavin did not disclose anything regarding abuse or neglect,” the report said.

‘The system is broken’: Cafeteria worker speaks out in death of 12-year-old boy

The investigator visited Shane Peterson’s home to interview him over a month later, on May 3, 2023. The report didn’t provide details on their conversation, but the case remained open.

Another five days later, on May 8, 2023, a third caller alleged Gavin was being physically abused.

‘He deserved so much more than this’: Second cafeteria worker speaks out in Gavin Peterson case

On May 15, 2023, the DCFS investigator went back to Shane Peterson’s home and interviewed “all adults in the home.” Gavin was also interviewed for a second time during the visit, “outside the presence of any alleged abusers.”

DCFS closed the case the same day, as “‘unsupported’ because DCFS did not have evidence to indicate Gavin had been abused or neglected.” According to previous reporting by KSL TV, Gavin was removed from school by August of 2023.

2024

No further calls were made in relation to Gavin’s case, and on July 9, emergency responders arrived at Shane Peterson’s home where they found Gavin lying on the bathroom floor, dying. Gavin had reportedly suffered days of severe vomiting and seizures, court documents said.

Gavin died in the hospital that night. Hospital staff examined his body and said he showed signs of such malnutrition that his internal organs had completely shut down.

Shane Peterson, Nichole Scott and Tyler Peterson were arrested on July 17, 2024.

The entire statement released by DCFS can be read here.

Child abuse resources:

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

  • The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.
  • Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.
  • The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.
  • The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

