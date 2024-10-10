On the Site:
CRIME

TD Bank hit with record $3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering, source says

Oct 10, 2024, 11:13 AM

TD Bank is paying a $1.3 billion penalty to the US Treasury Department. (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

BY JORDAN VALINSKY AND MATT EGAN, CNN


New York (CNN) — TD Bank will pay $3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.

The fine includes a $1.3 billion penalty that will be paid to the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a record fine for a bank. TD also intends to pay $1.8 billion to the US Justice Department and plead guilty to resolve the US government’s investigation that the bank violated of the Bank Secrecy Act and allowed money laundering.

The US Department of Justice said in a statement that TD Bank had “long-term, pervasive, and systemic deficiencies” in its procedures of monitoring transactions. More than 90% of transactions went unmonitored between January 2018 to April 2024, which “enabled three money laundering networks to collectively transfer more than $670 million through TD Bank accounts,” according to a legal filing.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The Canadian bank will also be subject to four years of monitoring by FinCEN to observe the lender more closely and ensure it is following the agreement.

TD Bank declined to comment on the fine, but the bank plans to hold a call with investors later on Thursday.

The tough penalties from regulators on Thursday caught Wall Street off guard. TD Bank’s (TD) US-listed shares slumped 5% as investors brace for higher legal expenses and weaker growth.

“We believe that the market was becoming increasingly comfortable with the thought that there would not be any growth restrictions placed on TD,” John Aiken, analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a note to clients on Thursday. “TD will need to find a new avenue for growth from its traditional reliance on US retail banking.”

Last year, TD Bank paid $1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit alleging its involvement in an infamous $7 billion Ponzi scheme orchestrated by disgraced financier Allen Stanford more than a decade ago.

The money was used to pay back victims of the scheme but the bank denied any wrongdoing.

Cartel concerns

Officials at the Justice and Treasury departments have grown increasingly concerned by Mexican cartels’ use of the US banking system to launder proceeds from the sale of fentanyl and other drugs that kill tens of thousands of Americans annually.

Couriers laundering money for the cartels “are opening accounts in banks big and small here in the US,” senior Treasury official told CNN in May.

Treasury and IRS officials earlier this year began briefing US banks and social media companies, on whose platforms the drugs are often bought and sold, to try to get a clearer picture of how the cartels are exploiting the financial system, CNN has reported.

One focus of the meetings, the Treasury official said, is how to use intelligence provided by smaller banks that can spot laundering fronts in their communities.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

