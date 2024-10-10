On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Basketball 2024-25 Schedule Complete With Big 12 Dates

Oct 10, 2024, 11:08 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The full schedule for Utah men’s basketball season was recently finalized, this week, the Big 12 Conference announced TV networks and tip-off times as well.

The upcoming 2024-25 season is one of transition for Utah, who will compete in their inaugural Big 12 conference schedule. Craig Smith will lead the Runnin’ Utes into the new conference with a near-entirely new roster.

Utah basketball broadcasts will mostly be found on ESPN+ this season. However, there are seven games that will be broadcast on linear television.

Network broadcasts for the Runnin’ Utes

Utah will have two early-season contests on ESPN2 or ESPNU. Those two games are their matchups with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Nov. 17 and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 21, which concludes their non-conference slate.

The first Big 12 contest that will be broadcast on a linear channel will be Utah’s Jan. 25 matchup against the Baylor Bears. That game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. After that, their Jan. 28 contest with the Cincinnati Bearcats will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The next two broadcasts will be when the Kansas state schools travel to Utah. When the Kansas Jayhawks travel to the Huntsman Center on Feb. 15, that game will be set for ESPN and an 8:00 pm MT tip. Two days later, Feb. 17, the Kansas State Wildcats game is slated for a 9:00 pm MT, which will be aired on ESPN2.

Lastly, the Mar. 8 rivalry game against the BYU Cougars is set for an 8:30 pm MT tip-off and will be found on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

Utah Basketball’s full 2024-25 schedule

Utah officially opens the season on Nov. 4. However, there will be an exhibition game against CSU Pueblo at 7 pm MT on Oct. 29, which fans will be able to attend.

Utah’s non-conference slate

When assessing the non-conference schedule, there are three games that stand out above the rest- Mississippi State, St. Mary’s, and Iowa. The Runnin’ Utes cannot afford any losses in the eight games against lower-level competition. Then do all they can to get wins against those three programs. The non-conference slate:

  • November 4th – Home, Alcorn State
  • November 7th – Home, Central Arkansas
  • November 12th – Home, Queens
  • November 17th – Neutral Site, Mississippi State
  • November 22nd – Home, Utah Tech
  • November 26th – Home, Mississippi Valley State
  • November 30th – Home, Eastern Washington
  • December 7th – Home, St Mary’s
  • December 14th – Home, Radford
  • December 17th – Home, Florida A&M
  • December 21st – Neutral, Iowa

The Big 12 Conference schedule

Eventually, Utah will shift attention to the Big 12 and its inaugural conference campaign. Arguably the best conference in the country, seemingly provides a tough challenge every game. If Utah can find a way to go .500 with 10 conference wins, that will be a big accomplishment, there are a few keys to the Big 12 slate.

There are perennial powerhouses in the Big 12, headlined by Kansas, Houston, Arizona, and Baylor that will lead the conference. These will be really tough matchups. Programs like Iowa State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech are often in contention at the top of the conference as well. BYU, TCU, and Cincinnati all seem capable of doing that this season as well.

That leaves Arizona State, UCF, Colorado, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Utah in the lower half of the conference. Each of those programs is on Utah’s schedule at least once, while OSU and WVU include home and road contests. If Utah is going to get to .500, they need to win these matchups and attempt to steal a win in three other contests.

Big 12 Conference schedule:

  • December 31st – Road, Baylor
  • January 4th – Home, Texas Tech
  • January 7th – Road, Iowa State
  • January 11th – Home, Oklahoma State
  • January 15th – Road, TCU
  • January 18th – Home BYU
  • January 21st – Road, Houston
  • January 25th – Home, Baylor
  • January 28th – Home, Cincinnati
  • February 1st – Road, Oklahoma State
  • February 5th – Home, Colorado
  • February 8th – Road, West Virginia
  • February 11th – Road, Cincinnati
  • February 15th – Home, Kansas
  • February 17th – Home, Kansas State
  • February 23rd – Road, UCF
  • February 26th – Road, Arizona
  • March 1st – Home, Arizona State
  • March 4th – Home, West Virginia
  • March 8th – Road, BYU

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Mavericks In First Road Preseason Game

The Utah Jazz will travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks in their first road game of the 2024-25 preseason.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona-BYU Football Fan Guide: Game Info, Big Noon Schedule, Storylines

BYU looks to remain undefeated as it hosts Homecoming against the Arizona Wildcats in the first Big 12 matchup between the programs.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where BYU, Utah Rank In Preseason Big 12 Basketball Coaches Poll

The preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll for the 2024-25 season.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL Rising Star Dylan Guenther Proving To Be Vital Piece For Utah Hockey Club

With a team-high four goals in the preseason and two in the regular season home opener, including the first goal in franchise history, Guenther is proving that he is a rising NHL star.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Seven Matchups

The weekly picks around the Big 12 Conference.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball 2024-25 Schedule Complete With Big 12 Dates

The full schedule for Utah men's basketball season was recently finalized, this week, the Big 12 Conference announced TV networks and tip-off times as well.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Basketball 2024-25 Schedule Complete With Big 12 Dates