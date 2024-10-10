Utah Basketball 2024-25 Schedule Complete With Big 12 Dates

SALT LAKE CITY – The full schedule for Utah men’s basketball season was recently finalized, this week, the Big 12 Conference announced TV networks and tip-off times as well.

The upcoming 2024-25 season is one of transition for Utah, who will compete in their inaugural Big 12 conference schedule. Craig Smith will lead the Runnin’ Utes into the new conference with a near-entirely new roster.

Utah basketball broadcasts will mostly be found on ESPN+ this season. However, there are seven games that will be broadcast on linear television.

Network broadcasts for the Runnin’ Utes

Utah will have two early-season contests on ESPN2 or ESPNU. Those two games are their matchups with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Nov. 17 and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 21, which concludes their non-conference slate.

The first Big 12 contest that will be broadcast on a linear channel will be Utah’s Jan. 25 matchup against the Baylor Bears. That game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. After that, their Jan. 28 contest with the Cincinnati Bearcats will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The next two broadcasts will be when the Kansas state schools travel to Utah. When the Kansas Jayhawks travel to the Huntsman Center on Feb. 15, that game will be set for ESPN and an 8:00 pm MT tip. Two days later, Feb. 17, the Kansas State Wildcats game is slated for a 9:00 pm MT, which will be aired on ESPN2.

Lastly, the Mar. 8 rivalry game against the BYU Cougars is set for an 8:30 pm MT tip-off and will be found on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

Utah Basketball’s full 2024-25 schedule

Utah officially opens the season on Nov. 4. However, there will be an exhibition game against CSU Pueblo at 7 pm MT on Oct. 29, which fans will be able to attend.

Utah’s non-conference slate

When assessing the non-conference schedule, there are three games that stand out above the rest- Mississippi State, St. Mary’s, and Iowa. The Runnin’ Utes cannot afford any losses in the eight games against lower-level competition. Then do all they can to get wins against those three programs. The non-conference slate:

November 4th – Home, Alcorn State

November 7th – Home, Central Arkansas

November 12th – Home, Queens

November 17th – Neutral Site, Mississippi State

November 22nd – Home, Utah Tech

November 26th – Home, Mississippi Valley State

November 30th – Home, Eastern Washington

December 7th – Home, St Mary’s

December 14th – Home, Radford

December 17th – Home, Florida A&M

December 21st – Neutral, Iowa

The Big 12 Conference schedule

Eventually, Utah will shift attention to the Big 12 and its inaugural conference campaign. Arguably the best conference in the country, seemingly provides a tough challenge every game. If Utah can find a way to go .500 with 10 conference wins, that will be a big accomplishment, there are a few keys to the Big 12 slate.

There are perennial powerhouses in the Big 12, headlined by Kansas, Houston, Arizona, and Baylor that will lead the conference. These will be really tough matchups. Programs like Iowa State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech are often in contention at the top of the conference as well. BYU, TCU, and Cincinnati all seem capable of doing that this season as well.

That leaves Arizona State, UCF, Colorado, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Utah in the lower half of the conference. Each of those programs is on Utah’s schedule at least once, while OSU and WVU include home and road contests. If Utah is going to get to .500, they need to win these matchups and attempt to steal a win in three other contests.

Big 12 Conference schedule:

December 31st – Road, Baylor

January 4th – Home, Texas Tech

January 7th – Road, Iowa State

January 11th – Home, Oklahoma State

January 15th – Road, TCU

January 18th – Home BYU

January 21st – Road, Houston

January 25th – Home, Baylor

January 28th – Home, Cincinnati

February 1st – Road, Oklahoma State

February 5th – Home, Colorado

February 8th – Road, West Virginia

February 11th – Road, Cincinnati

February 15th – Home, Kansas

February 17th – Home, Kansas State

February 23rd – Road, UCF

February 26th – Road, Arizona

March 1st – Home, Arizona State

March 4th – Home, West Virginia

March 8th – Road, BYU

