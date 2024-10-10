On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Mountain lion spotted on porch of Spanish Fork home

Oct 10, 2024, 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:25 pm

Mountain lion spotted on a porch in Spanish Fork on Oct. 10, 2024. (Spanish Fork Police Department)...

Mountain lion spotted on a porch in Spanish Fork on Oct. 10, 2024. (Spanish Fork Police Department)

(Spanish Fork Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — A mountain lion was spotted in a residential area. Officials are working to locate the mountain lion, and urge caution to those nearby.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the animal was spotted near 3600 E. 1180 s. Spanish Fork, according to a Facebook post from the Spanish Fork Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS combined account.

Spanish Fork officials said they are working with the Division of Wildlife Resources to locate the mountain lion.

“Please use caution when out and about and watch your pets and children closely,” the post stated.

Spanish Fork Police said those with information can call 801-804-4700.

This story is developing and may be be updated

Mountain lion spotted on a porch in Spanish Fork on Oct. 10, 2024. (Spanish Fork Police Department)

