UTAH FIREWATCH

More evacuations in Yellow Lake Fire possible as risk of fire spread broadens

Oct 10, 2024, 2:09 PM | Updated: 3:59 pm

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 2024. (Courtesy Jenn Crane)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


TIMBER LAKES, Wasatch County — A new advisory was issued in the area near the Yellow Lake Fire after a new weather pattern posed a risk of the fire moving, threatening a new group of recreators.

Duchesne County Fire is organizing a town hall meeting at Tabiona High School Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to address concerns from the community.

As of Thursday, Oct. 10, the North and West Forks of the Duchesne River and the Granddaddy Lakes area were under a mandatory evacuation order. Residents in Hanna were asked to pack bags and be ready for evacuation orders, but those were not in place yet.

According to Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was likely to trigger a closure and evacuation of the north side of Highway 150, also known as Mirror Lake Highway.

“Hunters and recreationists planning to camp or visit the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on the north side of Mirror Lake Highway between Slate Creek (Yellow Pine Trailhead) and the Highlight Trail should use extreme caution,” she said.

The fire has crossed the threshold and become the largest in the state for the 2024 fire season, burning a significant 21,000 acres. The fire was determined to be human-caused.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said Thursday the fire was 21% contained.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

