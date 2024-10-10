Where BYU, Utah Rank In Preseason Big 12 Basketball Coaches Poll

SALT LAKE CITY — Big 12 basketball will have a new look in the 2024-25 season with the additions of the “Four Corner” schools.

For the first time in conference history, the league will be a 16-team conference. With the increase in programs, the league has increased its schedule for teams from 18 to 20 games this season.

The conference released the Preseason Big 12 Basketball Coaches Poll in preparation for Big 12 Media Days later this month in Kansas City.

Unlike football, the Big 12 does not have a media poll. Instead, it utilizes the coaches for the preseason poll.

Based on the opinions of league coaches this season, both in-state programs, BYU and Utah, have low expectations.

Kansas picked first, BYU ninth, and Utah 16th

BYU, who tips off the Kevin Young era this season, was picked to finish ninth in the preseason coaches poll. Meanwhile, Utah is looking all the way up from the bottom as Big 12 basketball coaches tabbed the Utes to finish last at 16.

The preseason favorite, receiving nine first-place votes, was the Kansas Jayhawks.

The OFFICIAL 2024-25 #Big12MBB Preseason Coaches Poll 📊 pic.twitter.com/wdbPnhNPNh — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 10, 2024

After a disappointing season a year ago, Bill Self retooled his roster, adding AJ Storr from Wisconsin and bringing back Unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection Hunter Dickinson.

Following Kansas is the defending Big 12 regular season champions, Houston.

The Coogs have the tall task of trying to replace Jamal Shead, but have a dynamic candidate to replace him in Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan.

Following Houston is Big 12 Tournament Champions Iowa State. The Cyclones return nearly everyone from last year’s Sweet 16 squad, including preseason First Team All-Big 12 guard Tamin Lipsey.

The Big 12 Conference has been the number one league in America for the past three seasons and has finished No. 1 in KenPom’s metrics in nine of the past 11 seasons.

Among the new additions to the Big 12, blueblood Arizona had the highest projected finish at fifth. The Wildcats received one first-place vote.

BYU opens the 2024-25 season on November 5 against Central Arkansas at the Marriott Center. Utah tips off its Big 12 era on November 4 at the Huntsman Center against Alcorn State.

BYU and Utah will meet twice during the Big 12 regular season. The first meeting will be on January 18 in Salt Lake City. The second matchup will be the regular season finale for both teams on March 8 in Provo.

Big 12 Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll for 2024-25 Season

1. Kansas (9)

2. Houston (5)

3. Iowa State (1)

4. Baylor

5. Arizona (1)

6. Cincinnati

7. Texas Tech

8. K-State

9. BYU

10. TCU

11. UCF

12. Arizona State

13. West Virginia

14. Oklahoma State

15. Colorado

16. Utah

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

