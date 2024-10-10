On the Site:
Arizona-BYU Football Fan Guide: Game Info, Big Noon Schedule, Storylines

Oct 10, 2024, 1:54 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahThe surprising BYU Cougars look to remain undefeated as it hosts Homecoming against the Arizona Wildcats in the first Big 12 matchup between the programs.

No. 14 BYU hosts Arizona (3-2, 1-1) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 12.

RELATED: Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Arizona Presser

BYU and Iowa State (5-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in the Big 12. The Cougars’ win over Baylor equaled last year’s Big 12 win total.

Arizona-BYU Game Guide

Game Information

Arizona takes on BYU for the 26th time overall and the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats invade LaVell Edwards Stadium on Homecoming weekend with kickoff on Saturday, October 12, scheduled for 2 p.m. MT.

After stealing a win at Utah to end September, the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0) hosted Texas Tech in a 28-22 loss last weekend. Former Utah Tech running back Quali Conley leads the rushing attack with 441 yards and five TDs. Redshirt sophomore QB Noah Fifita is completing 61.5 percent of his passes and has 1,361 yards through the air and seven TDs against six INTs. Wideout Tetairoa McMillan has caught 37 passes for 664 yards and four TDs.

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Cougars Vs. Arizona Wildcats

Cougar Canyon will occur on the stadium’s West side from 10 a.m. MT on game day. Food trucks and activities for all ages will be available. BYUtv’s pregame show, Sports Nation GameDay, and BYU Radio’s Cougar Pregame Live will also be broadcast live from Cougar Canyon. The Cougar Walk will take place from the north end of Cougar Canyon through the stadium’s southwest corner, starting at Noon MT.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against the Arizona Wildcats will be featured on Fox Big Noon Kickoff and broadcast on FOX. Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft will call the 2 p.m. kickoff.

What time is Big Noon Kickoff?

The Big Noon Kickoff show airs at 8 a.m. (MDT) and runs until 10 a.m.

Where will Big Noon Kickoff be located at BYU?

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff set will be placed in the west parking lot at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

When can fans begin lining up?

The line can begin at 11 p.m. (MDT) on Friday, October 11, near the Ticket Booth at the LaVell Edwards Stadium West parking lot.

Top Storylines for BYU-Arizona

RELATED STORIES

BYU Football On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

