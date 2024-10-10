Jazz Face Mavericks In First Road Preseason Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks in their first road game of the 2024-25 preseason.

The Jazz are 2-0 to open exhibition play after beating the New Zealand Breakers and Houston Rockets to start the year.

Jazz Face Mavericks To Open Back To Back Road Games

The Jazz will play three of their final four preseason games on the road beginning with Thursday’s contest against the Mavericks.

From Dallas, the Jazz will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Saturday, return home to host the Sacramento Kings on October 15, and wrap up the preseason against the Trail Blazers on the 18th in Portland.

Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George combine for 44 PTS to lead the @utahjazz to the win over Houston! Markkanen: 17 PTS, 4 REB

Clarkson: 14 PTS (55.6 FG%)

George: 13 PTS, 4 AST#NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/h3LkFRsGsJ — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2024

The Jazz have gotten off to slow starts in their first two preseason games as they were tied with the Breakers through the opening 12 minutes of the game, and trailed the Rockets 22-12 at the end of the first period.

Jazz coach Will Hardy rested most of his starters during the second half of the team’s preseason debut and turned to his deep bench throughout the entire fourth quarter of Monday’s win.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Schedule

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

How To Watch, Stream Jazz Vs. Mavericks

The Jazz will travel to face the Mavericks on Thursday at 6 pm MST in Dallas. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

