On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Utah QB Cam Rising Will Start Friday Night Against Arizona State

Oct 10, 2024, 2:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football star quarterback Cam Rising’s return seems to be on the horizona.

According to ActionNetwork’s Brett McMurphy, Rising is expected to start against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

“Utah QB Cam Rising will start Friday at Arizona State, sources told Action Network. Rising hasn’t played since Sept. 7 vs. Baylor, when he injured the ring finger on his throwing hand, requiring stitches. Rising has missed Utah’s last 3 games.” 

Cam Rising took steps forward this week

Rising suffered an injury to his finger and throwing hand in week two against Baylor. He has since missed 3.5 games and has not practiced since the week of the Oklahoma State but that changed this week as Rising returned to practice.

According to multiple sources, Rising assumed nearly all of the practice reps since Tuesday, including today’s final walkthrough before the team hit the road.

His return is significant for Utah, as the offense has struggled to find consistency, particularly in the red zone. Given Arizona State’s strong start, this is a big boost to Utah’s outlook in the matchup.

Utah Football’s Remaining 2024 Schedule

  • Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11
  • Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19
  • Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

RELATED STORIES

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Power Play Goal Brings Utah Hockey Club Even With Islanders

Utah Hockley Club took advantage of its first power play of the night as Lawson Crouse scored the first road goal in club history. 

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club @ New York Islanders: Live Blog, Instant Analysis

It's another in what is sure to be a long line of firsts for Utah Hockey Club as the franchise embarks on its first road trip.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Players Have Fully Embraced Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club may be the new face in town, but Utah Jazz players have welcomed them with open arms.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Is A ‘Brotherhood’ As Sean Durzi Stands Up For Clayton Keller

After an altercation between Clayton Keller and Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy during the home opener, Durzi immediately dropped his gloves and confronted Murphy to stand up for his captain.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah QB Cam Rising Will Start Friday Night Against Arizona State

Utah's Cam Rising is set to return to action this Friday night according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Mavericks In First Road Preseason Game

The Utah Jazz will travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks in their first road game of the 2024-25 preseason.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Report: Utah QB Cam Rising Will Start Friday Night Against Arizona State