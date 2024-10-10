Report: Utah QB Cam Rising Will Start Friday Night Against Arizona State

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football star quarterback Cam Rising’s return seems to be on the horizona.

According to ActionNetwork’s Brett McMurphy, Rising is expected to start against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

“Utah QB Cam Rising will start Friday at Arizona State, sources told Action Network. Rising hasn’t played since Sept. 7 vs. Baylor, when he injured the ring finger on his throwing hand, requiring stitches. Rising has missed Utah’s last 3 games.”

Utah QB Cam Rising will start Friday at Arizona State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Rising hasn’t played since Sept. 7 vs. Baylor, when he injured the ring finger on his throwing hand, requiring stitches. Rising has missed Utah’s last 3 games — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 10, 2024

Cam Rising took steps forward this week

Rising suffered an injury to his finger and throwing hand in week two against Baylor. He has since missed 3.5 games and has not practiced since the week of the Oklahoma State but that changed this week as Rising returned to practice.

According to multiple sources, Rising assumed nearly all of the practice reps since Tuesday, including today’s final walkthrough before the team hit the road.

His return is significant for Utah, as the offense has struggled to find consistency, particularly in the red zone. Given Arizona State’s strong start, this is a big boost to Utah’s outlook in the matchup.

Utah Football’s Remaining 2024 Schedule

Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11

Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19

Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26

Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

