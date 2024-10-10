Judge sets trial date in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking case

On the Site:
Oct 10, 2024, 2:38 PM | Updated: 3:07 pm

Musician and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, will go to trial in May 2025. Combs is pictured here in May 2017. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

BY KARA SCANNELL, CNN


(CNN)Musician and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, will go to trial in May 2025.

The judge in Combs’ federal case set a trial date for May 5, 2025, at a court hearing in New York on Thursday.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, was present in the courtroom, as were several of his family members. Combs’ ankles were shackled, and he was wearing a loose-fitting tan button-down shirt and khaki pants. He smiled widely to his family as he was led into the courtroom by a U.S. Marshal, taking a moment to wave toward them sitting in the second row.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson said the prosecution anticipates its case could last three weeks but added that a superseding indictment could affect the length of the trial, meaning additional charges or defendants could be added to the case.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo said they will put on a defense case that would likely take one week.

Judge Arun Subramanian also said he would issue an order barring both sides from making statements about secret grand jury material and other non-public evidence in the case. He asked Combs’ lawyers to draft a proposal.

The order comes after Combs’ attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion accusing the government of leaking a video of the hip-hop mogul beating his former girlfriend to CNN. They did not provide evidence for their claims.

Hours later, Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York wrote to the judge that “the government was not in possession of the video before its publication by CNN,” so there is no “factual basis” for Combs’ attorneys’ assertion.

CNN declined to comment.

The 2016 hotel surveillance video published exclusively by CNN in May shows Combs dragging and kicking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Combs initially denied allegations of abusing Ventura, which were included in a November 2023 lawsuit she filed before the video was made public. Following the release of the video, Combs apologized.

Combs’ lawyers’ motion on Wednesday further asked the judge to consider barring the footage from trial.

Johnson on Thursday called the motion a “means to try to exclude a damning piece of evidence.” The judge said he would make a decision about a potential hearing regarding the alleged media leaks after reading the legal arguments.

Combs’ court appearance on Thursday was his third since his arrest and his first in front of Judge Subramanian, a Biden-nominated jurist who has been on the bench since last year. He was assigned the case last week after Judge Andrew Carter recused himself.

Combs’ lawyers have said they want to go to trial quickly since he was twice denied bail.

Combs is awaiting trial in federal custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Combs will next appear in court on December 18.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this report.

