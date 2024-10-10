SALT LAKE CITY — Hogle Zoo announced Thursday that they have a young new giraffe: Bakari, a 2-year-old giraffe, recently arrived from Blank Park Zoo in Iowa.

“(Bakari) is described as a curious, brave, and confident young giraffe who enjoys munching on branches and exploring new things,” a spokesperson for Hogle Zoo said.

They said you might already get a glimpse of Bakari in the giraffe habitat behind the zoo’s train station. He’s still completing his quarantine process with the rest of the giraffe herd.

The zoo’s spokesperson said that as temperatures start to cool off this fall, the giraffes will start to spend more time in their indoor habitat to keep warm. However, you can still see them inside by booking a giraffe barn tour.