On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Say hello to Hogle Zoo’s newest member: Bakari, the 2-year-old giraffe

Oct 10, 2024, 3:22 PM

FILE - (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)...

FILE - (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

(Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Hogle Zoo announced Thursday that they have a young new giraffe: Bakari, a 2-year-old giraffe, recently arrived from Blank Park Zoo in Iowa.

“(Bakari) is described as a curious, brave, and confident young giraffe who enjoys munching on branches and exploring new things,” a spokesperson for Hogle Zoo said.

Snow Leopard Cubs at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now ready for visitors

They said you might already get a glimpse of Bakari in the giraffe habitat behind the zoo’s train station. He’s still completing his quarantine process with the rest of the giraffe herd.

The zoo’s spokesperson said that as temperatures start to cool off this fall, the giraffes will start to spend more time in their indoor habitat to keep warm. However, you can still see them inside by booking a giraffe barn tour.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A memorial for Patrick Hayes sits at the place he was killed in Jordanelle State Park. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

New information released in deadly Jordanelle road rage shooting

The family of the man who was shot and killed at Jordanelle State Park on September 25 is pleading for help in finding his killer.

2 minutes ago

An art project at Utah Valley Hospital is providing a safe space for patients to express themselves...

Emma Benson

‘Healing Tree’ mural helping patients cope with mental health

An art project at Utah Valley Hospital is providing a safe space for patients to express themselves.

37 minutes ago

Jaclyn Price is collecting supplies to donate to victims of Hurricane Helene. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Layton woman to bring supplies to North Carolina and Tennessee

Thousands of volunteers and workers from all across the country are now working on flood rescue and recovery efforts. The devastation of this hurricane season has inspired a Layton woman to step away from her day-to-day life, and bring as many supplies as she can to people impacted by the storms.

54 minutes ago

Alpine School District student. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Parent engagement is key to building bridges between school and home, experts say

Back to school can be an exciting time, especially for students starting their first year in elementary. But how do parents and caregivers make sure their kindergartners are really grasping what they are learning in the classroom?

2 hours ago

Kevin Franke spoke before lawmakers on the state's Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel at the...

Shelby Lofton

‘It failed my children’: Kevin Franke calls for DCFS investigation

Kevin Franke spoke before lawmakers on the state's Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel at the Utah State Capitol on Thursday.

2 hours ago

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Cyclist hit, killed by drowsy driver in Springville, police say

A man was killed while riding his bike to work in Springville early Wednesday morning.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Say hello to Hogle Zoo’s newest member: Bakari, the 2-year-old giraffe