Utah Hockey Club Is A 'Brotherhood' As Sean Durzi Stands Up For Clayton Keller

Oct 10, 2024, 2:45 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Hockey is a very physical sport but that isn’t news to Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi who is sporting a brand-new shiner on his left eye. After an altercation between Clayton Keller and Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy during the home opener, Durzi immediately dropped his gloves and confronted Murphy.

The Utah Hockey Club is a ‘brotherhood’

After Clayton Keller took a hit without the puck late in the second period on Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club quickly came to protect their captain and Durzi wasted no time getting involved with the perpetrator.

Full Story: Sean Durzi Defends Keller In First Utah Hockey Club Fight

According to Durzi, Murphy had been causing some issues before the dirty hit on Keller as he appeared to be frustrated with his team’s situation. Once he went after Keller, Durzi had no choice but to get involved and protect Utah’s best player.

“I think a big part of our team is unity, brotherhood, sticking up for each other when we can. Sticking by each other when we can and I just thought that was a good moment, little bit of emotion went into it,” Durzi told KSL Sports.

Despite not considering himself an enforcer, Durzi was not afraid to drop the gloves with Murphy who stands four inches taller than him. When the game is on the line and one of your teammates is in need, it doesn’t matter what the other guy looks like.

You stand up for your brothers, especially your captain.

“What I bring to the game is a lot of competitiveness, emotion, passion and when you’re deep into a game, you care about your teammates,” Durzi told KSL Sports. “When you want to win and the emotion of the game, something like that happens, I don’t think I’ll shy away from anything like that. Just the situation, I thought called for it.”

While Durzi was penalized for his actions, that’s exactly what you’d expect from one of the team’s top defensemen.

As previously mentioned, hockey is a physical sport. Fighting is still a part of the game and when someone goes after a top player who wears the “C” on their sweater, they can expect to drop the gloves for their actions.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now head to New York to take on the New York Islanders on Thursday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports.

