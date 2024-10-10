Jazz Players Have Fully Embraced Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club may be the new face in town, but Utah Jazz players have welcomed them with open arms.

The Jazz have been the stars of the Delta Center for more than three decades but were in attendance to support the Utah Hockey Club players during their home opener.

Related: Lauri Markkanen Dons Skates For Utah Hockey Club Debut

Jordan Clarkson Applauds Utah Hockey Club Crowd

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson lauded the crown that turned out of the inaugural NHL regular season game in Utah.

“Definitely a different energy, you know it’s all-new, a new experience here,” Clarkson said. “The hockey crowd is a little rowdier.”

Clarkson and several teammates took in the game from a suite inside the arena, as others went into the locker to congratulate the team after their first win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Hockey Club (

@utahhockeyclub

)

After Utah Hockey Club forward Clayton Keller presented Ryan Smith with the game puck, Keyonte George, Cody Williams, and newcomer Patty Mills joined the team in celebration of the win.

Lauri Markkanen skated onto the ice for the ceremonial puck drop with Ryan Ashley Smith, while part-owner Dwyane Wade, and players Svi Mykhailiuk, Isaiah Collier, Walker Kessler, and Micah Potter all made pregame appearances.

Jazz Players, Coaches Decked Out In Utah Hockey Club Gear

Collin Sexton joined the NHL Network’s pregame show live from the Delta Center Plaza while wearing a Utah Hockey Club hoodie, and head coach Will Hardy was presented with a customized Utah Hockey Club jersey with his number 43 and name on the back.

A special jersey for a special day, excited to be a part of it 🩵🖤#TakeNote | @utahhockeyclub pic.twitter.com/FN4JYKtiyS — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 8, 2024

President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong presented Hardy with the sweater and thanked him for the way the Jazz have shared their enthusiasm for the club.

Your support from day one has been truly appreciated,” Armstrong said in a video posted by the Jazz. “You’ve made everyone feel welcome.”

The two franchises will continue to share the Delta Center for the foreseeable future. Earlier this month the Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously to help fund renovations to the Arena and its surrounding downtown area.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops