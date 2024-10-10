On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL+

Two truck drivers charged with extorting minority drivers

Oct 10, 2024, 3:34 PM

Two employees of a West Valley towing company have been charged with helping their boss illegally t...

Two employees of a West Valley towing company have been charged with helping their boss illegally target and extort mostly minority semitruck drivers. (Kirkham, Shutterstock)

(Kirkham, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two more people are facing criminal charges tied to a company accused of “predatory towing” that investigators say targeted mainly minority semitruck drivers.

Brad Duwayne Warner, 30, of Taylorsville, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity and seven counts of theft by extortion, second-degree felonies. Danalee Ashlyn Rodriguez, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony.

Investigators say both worked for the owner of Bailout Towing, Jason Samuel Lovato, 46, of Salt Lake City. He was charged on July 31 with two dozen crimes including: engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, theft, three counts of robbery and 10 counts of theft by extortion, second-degree felonies; six counts of vehicle burglary, theft by deception, and assault with substantial injury, third-degree felonies; and assault, a class A misdemeanor.

Detectives “found that Lovato and his employees would unlawfully impound semitrucks and trailers with strong-arm tactics, holding the semitrucks and trailers for ransom, and/or stealing the semitrucks/trailers” and that the group “would only target immigrant and minority semitruck drivers,” according to charging documents.

In one incident in 2022, Lovato is accused of taking a semi and charging the driver $943 to have it released back to him. The bill allegedly included a surcharge for the fuel used by the tow truck and a storage fee. However, police discovered that Lovato “entered the semi using a skeleton key and drove the semi to his storage facility without the use of a tow truck,” according to the charges. And then the company that owned the semi attempted to contact Lovato to get its truck back, but “Lovato did not immediately respond, resulting in the vehicle being stored for several days longer than it should have been,” for which Lovato allegedly charged the company.

In July 2023, investigators say Warner was with Lovato when he detached a trailer from its semi and hooked it up to a tow truck — all while the driver was asleep in the cab. Both men pressured the driver into paying $800 to have his semi taken off the tow truck, the charges state.

A similar incident involving both Lovato and Warner happened in August 2023, according to investigators.

In September 2023, Lovato hooked up a semitruck to his tow truck, then fought with the semi-driver and pulled him out of his cab, resulting in the driver breaking a finger, the charges allege.

Police say Rodriguez was present for two other similar incidents in September 2023 that occurred just three days apart.

Charging documents list at least a dozen incidents between 2022 and 2023 of Lovato and his associates illegally targeting minority semitruck drivers for towing and charging them large fees to get their trucks back.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL+

Two employees of a West Valley towing company have been charged with helping their boss illegally t...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Two truck drivers charged with extorting minority drivers

Two more people are facing criminal charges tied to a company accused of "predatory towing" that investigators say targeted mainly minority semitruck drivers.

4 hours ago

Bret Carl Lindeman's first parole hearing, which was scheduled many years ago, was held Tuesday. (K...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Ogden man seeks parole 25 years after slaying his estranged wife

An Ogden man convicted of brutally killing his estranged wife 25 years ago is seeking parole.

2 days ago

Kali Parkinson, 18, was seriously injured in a rollover accident that killed classmate Sawyer Sherk...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Utah Tech students in fatal Snow Canyon crash identified

The Utah Tech University student killed on Sept. 25 night in the deadly rollover in Snow Canyon State Park has been identified as 19-year-old Sawyer Sherk.

9 days ago

The DC-7C airliner took off from McChord Air Force Base on June 3, 1963, with 101 passengers and cr...

Feliks Banel, KSL Podcasts

Unsolved Histories episode 1: ‘Brothers’

When Greg Barrowman waved goodbye to his teenage brother Bruce at an airfield, he had no idea that the events that would transpire on that day would affect his family for the next six decades.

9 days ago

A 41-year-old woman living in Taylorsville was sentenced to a year of home detention and five years...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Pilates instructor ordered to repay 15 years of disability benefits

A pilates instructor living in Taylorsville was sentenced to a year of home detention Monday after Social Security agents found her exercise videos on social media while claiming disability benefits.

9 days ago

An Orem man is facing a criminal charge after police say he ran over a man who had fallen in a road...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Orem driver charged with running over man in Provo

An Orem man is now facing a criminal charge accusing him of running over a man who had fallen in the street and not stopping to help.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Two truck drivers charged with extorting minority drivers