UNCATEGORIZED

Hope after the Hurricanes

Oct 10, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm

Luanne Monson's Profile Picture

BY LUANNE MONSON


KSLTV.com

Hope After The Hurricanes

Join KSL and our family of Bonneville International stations as we come together to support the American Red Cross in their efforts to provide critical relief for the victims of the recent hurricanes. The American Red Cross is on the ground delivering food, shelter and supplies to those who’ve been hardest hit, and they need our help to continue these life-saving efforts. This is our opportunity to offer hope and assistance to families who’ve lost their homes and livelihoods due to this devastating hurricane. Together, we can make a difference- every dollar counts! Your contribution, no matter how small, can provide meals, shelter and medical assistance to those in urgent need.

 
Why the Red Cross:

  • The American Red Cross has a proven track record of mobilizing quickly in times of disaster, ensuring that help reaches the people who need it most.
  • With the Red Cross, your donation goes to immediate action—providing shelter, food, medical care, and support for those in the wake of the hurricane.
  • By supporting the Red Cross, we’re helping a trusted organization known for their transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in disaster relief.

Luanne Monson

Hope after the Hurricanes

