On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Hope After The Hurricanes: KSL TV joins effort to help Red Cross to aid victims

Oct 10, 2024, 4:28 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — KSL TV,  through Bonneville International, is joining the effort to raise funds to support the American Red Cross in its efforts to profile critical relief for victims of the recent hurricanes. We are inviting you to join in our Hope After The Hurricanes initiative.

Click here to donate now.

The Red Cross is on the ground delivering food, shelter, and supplies to those who have been hardest hit, and they need our help to continue these lifesaving efforts. This is our opportunity to offer hope and help to families who’ve lost their homes and livelihoods after these devastating hurricanes.

Together we can make a difference

Every dollar counts, and your contribution, no matter how small, can provide meals, shelter, and medical assistance to those in urgent need. All proceeds go directly to the American Red Cross to aid its hurricane recovery efforts.

To donate to the American Red Cross through Bonneville International, click here.

Why the Red Cross?

The American Red Cross has a proven track record of mobilizing quickly in times of disaster, ensuring help reaches the people who need it most. With the Red Cross, your donation goes to immediate action — providing shelter, food, medical care, and support for those in the wake of the hurricane.

By supporting the Red Cross, we are supporting a trusted organization known for its transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in disaster relief.

Utah Task Force One, fresh from Hurricane Helene, is now in position to respond to Hurricane Milton. (Utah Task Force One) FILE - A fire fighter, center, stands surrounded by the collapsed canopy that covered the Dallas Cowboys indoor practice facility in Irving, Texas, on May 2, 2009. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) A high rise construction crane broke apart and crashed into the building across the street during Hurricane Milton on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) A car is submerged in flood water at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Ron Rook, who said he was looking for people in need of help or debris to clear, walks through windy and rainy conditions on a deserted street in downtown Tampa, Fla., during the approach of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Two Sheriff deputies walk on the main street in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) National Guard members stand outside of a Black Hawk helicopter during a supply delivery assignment on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Burnsville, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco) A boarded up business stands beside a deserted street in an evacuation zone, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Anna Maria, Fla., on Anna Maria Island, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) FILE - A billboard lies atop a Waffle House restaurant after being knocked down by Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Oct. 14, 2018. (Carlos R. Munoz/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP, File) Storm debris from Hurricane Helene sits Tuesday in Anna Maria Island, Florida. (Paul Murphy/CNN via CNN Newsource) Highway signage announces the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton and the evacuations zones on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. (Mike Carlson, AP) Noah Weibel and his dog Cookie climb the steps to their home as their family prepares for Hurricane Milton on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Boats destroyed during Hurricane Helene are shown on the Davis Islands Yacht Basin ahead of the possible arrival of Hurricane Milton Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Shopping carts hold damaged products outside of CJ's Market in Lansing, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene destroyed the store, which was a main source of grocery for local residents. (Bryan Olin Dozier/NURPHO/Associated Press via CNN Newsource) The Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Approximately six feet of debris piled on the bridge from Lake Lure to Chimney Rock, blocking access. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) This photo provided by Kelly Benware shows flooding around the football field at Asheville Christian Academy in Swannanoa, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Kelly Benware via AP) FILE - This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Kirk, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP) This image taken from video from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shows a helicopter on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn., where patients and staff had to be rescued from after the Nolichucky River flooded and surrounded the building from Hurricane Helene, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Tennessee Emergency Management Agency via AP) FILE - Debris is visible in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 30, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) Homes and vehicles that were damaged in a flash flood from Hurricane Helene lie on the side of a road near the Swannanoa River, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Swannanoa, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) A person walks past a building heavily damaged during Hurricane Helene Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Hot Springs, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Chris Jordan, maintenance manager for Horseshoe Beach, tries to find a water shutoff valve amid the rubble of the destroyed city hall in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) A partially submerged vehicle sits in flood water from after Hurricane Helene passed the area, Friday, Sept 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Jaclyn Price is collecting supplies to donate to victims of Hurricane Helene. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Layton woman to bring supplies to North Carolina and Tennessee

Thousands of volunteers and workers from all across the country are now working on flood rescue and recovery efforts. The devastation of this hurricane season has inspired a Layton woman to step away from her day-to-day life, and bring as many supplies as she can to people impacted by the storms.

54 minutes ago

Emergency personnel stage outside the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colo., Thursday, ...

Jesse Bedayn and Matthew Brown, Associated Press

1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine

Authorities say one person was killed and officials are working to rescue 12 others trapped deep beneath the surface of a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site.

1 hour ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Hope After The Hurricanes: KSL TV joins effort to help Red Cross to aid victims

KSL TV and Bonneville International is joining the effort to raise funds to support the American Red Cross in its efforts to profile critical relief for victims of the recent hurricanes in our Hope After The Hurricanes initiative.

3 hours ago

Musician and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex traf...

Kara Scannell, CNN

Judge sets trial date in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking case

Musician Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, will go to trial in May 2025.

5 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris attends a briefing at FEMA headquarter...

Ella Nilsen, CNN

A year of constant wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes has FEMA burning through its disaster funding

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency is rapidly spending its disaster funding as it responds to back-to-back major hurricanes Helene and Milton – coming on top of a nonstop disaster year filled with tornadoes, wildfires and floods.

5 hours ago

FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Pr...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

Listeria contamination prompts recall of ten million pounds of meat

A company is recalling nearly 10 million pounds of meat and poultry products made at an Oklahoma plant because they may have a listeria contamination that can cause illness and death.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Hope After The Hurricanes: KSL TV joins effort to help Red Cross to aid victims