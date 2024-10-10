On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Cyclist hit, killed by drowsy driver in Springville, police say

Oct 10, 2024, 4:28 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SPRINGVILLE — A man was killed by a drowsy driver while riding his bike to work in Springville early Wednesday morning.

The Springville Police Department identified the victim as 61-year-old Kevin Joseph Done from Orem. Police said he was on his way to work around 1:30 a.m., Oct. 9 when a car veered out of its lane and hit Done.

The accident took place around 815 West Raymond Way. Done was taken to the Utah Valley Hospital where he died.

Police said the driver of the car was an 18-year-old woman from Springville who told police she fell asleep at the wheel before hitting the cyclist. The driver called 911 immediately, and police said they didn’t believe the driver was impaired.

No charges have been filed against the driver, but the Springville Police Department said the county prosecutor’s office is considering charges of negligent homicide.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Jacob Freeman

Cyclist hit, killed by drowsy driver in Springville, police say

A man was killed while riding his bike to work in Springville early Wednesday morning.

3 hours ago

