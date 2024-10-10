On the Site:
Parent engagement is key to building bridges between school and home, experts say

Oct 10, 2024, 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:23 pm

Alpine School District student. (KSL TV)

BY ASHLEY MOSER


ST. GEORGEBack to school can be an exciting time, especially for students starting their first year in elementary. But how do parents and caregivers make sure their kindergartners are really grasping what they are learning in the classroom?

Lee Ann Parkinson, preschool administrator with the Washington County School District, said it is all about parent involvement at home.

“One of the most important things is for them to feel like their parents value them going to school,” Parkinson said.

Parkinson said the Washington County School District is proactive in building bridges between home and school by working closely with parents.

“We teach them how to use things that are already in their home to enhance their learning, and to help their kids get those skills that they need,” she said.

She encouraged parents and caregivers to get involved in every aspect of their child’s learning, including school activities.

“They need to read the newsletters, they need to value their kids’ work, post it on the fridge, ask questions about it,” she said.

Parkinson also encouraged parents to look for opportunities to volunteer in the classroom, even if they work full-time.

“See if there are things that you could cut out at home. See if there are things that you could share from your employment with the class. See if there are times that you could bring in objects or materials that might enhance their learning,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of asking open-ended questions about your student’s day.

“So that it gets the kids to say more than just a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. It helps them think, helps them kind of ponder and extend what they learned,” Parkinson said.

Lauren Graff’s son Nixon just started kindergarten in the district. She said that although life can get hectic, she makes it a priority to talk with him about school daily.

“I ask him all the questions! I ask him what his favorite thing about the day was, who he played with at recess, what did he learn, if he did anything extra like library or P.E.,” Graff said.

Having these one-on-one conversations is something she will be focusing on this year, hoping it will help her son retain what he learned in the classroom that day.

“If we review it again when he gets home, I think that it will just help him remember even better,” she said.

For more ideas and resources on how to help your child excel in Kindergarten, visit 5B45kids.com.

