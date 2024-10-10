Utah Hockey Club @ New York Islanders: Live Blog, Instant Analysis

LONG ISLAND, New York – It’s another in what is sure to be a long line of firsts for Utah Hockey Club as the franchise embarks on its first road trip. Utah HC opens a four-game road trip tonight in New York.

The New York Islanders are hosting Utah at UBS Arena on Thursday, October 10.

First one on the road 👀 pic.twitter.com/8AzCw2urcO — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 10, 2024

After benefitting from home ice at Delta Center on Tuesday night, Utah will try to brave a rowdy home crowd on opening night for the Islanders.

Want to connect with other hockey fans in Utah? Join our free fan message board.

Utah HC faces NY Islanders in first road game

Pregame

I’ve arrived for the first road trip of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season in New York. I cannot wait to watch hockey in some iconic venues and see how this team performs during this stretch. Blessed to be in this position.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Checking in from UBS Arena. This is a top notch arena to watch hockey.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/xIgttz2YIr — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Carcone will replace O’Brien in the lineup tonight. #UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Connor Ingram is the starting goaltender tonight.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club is a close group so if you mess with one of them, expect to drop the gloves with another.#UtahHC https://t.co/S3CKkjbadk — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Follow Utah Hockey Club with KSL Sports

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.