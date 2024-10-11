Layton woman to bring supplies to North Carolina and Tennessee

LAYTON — Thousands of volunteers and workers from all across the country are now working on flood rescue and recovery efforts. The devastation of this hurricane season has inspired a Layton woman to step away from her day-to-day life, and bring as many supplies as she can to people impacted by the storms.

For those affected, help is coming in the form of a huge cargo van, and a paid week off of work. That’s what Jaclyn Price said her employees at Young Automotive offered up when they heard what she was doing.

Price said she saw the destruction of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and Tennessee, and wanted to do something to help. She wanted to make sure donations were going where they were needed.

She started buying some of the supplies on her own, and turned to friends and family, along with her following on TikTok, to ask everyone to pitch in. People from other states have offered to give her supplies on her way out east, and some have sent items to her house.

“And it was the best way that I could think of to help is to collect donations from people similar to me, who don’t really have all the money in the world but want to help,” Price told KSL TV.

While Price is off to a good start, she’s hoping to collect enough to fill the cargo van before she leaves. Right now, there’s still a lot of space available. She will start the drive a week from tomorrow.

Price is looking for basic needs, like toiletries, dog and cat food, and camping supplies. Click here to donate.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.