YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

‘Healing Tree’ mural helping patients cope with mental health

Oct 10, 2024, 6:32 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

BY EMMA BENSON

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

PROVO — October 10 is World Mental Health Day, a chance to promote mental health awareness and talk about ways to cope with different feelings. An art project at Utah Valley Hospital is providing a safe space for patients to express themselves.

Ashley Byrne, a behavioral health specialist at Utah Valley Hospital, spent hundreds of hours creating what she calls “The Healing Tree” — a mural that now hangs in the group therapy room on the inpatient psychiatry unit. The tree’s “fruit” is discs painted by patients that depict their unique perceptions of mental illness.

“(This room) needed color. It needed something to look at. It needed some happiness or just, you know, something good, and so I just came up with the idea to paint this, and I wanted to include the patients,” Byrne said.

Byrne has led painting groups at work, allowing patients, and other caregivers, a chance to express their emotions—without words.

The tree's "fruit" is discs painted by patients that depict their unique perceptions of mental illness. (Emma Benson, KSLTV.com) Byrne has led painting groups at work, allowing patients, and other caregivers, a chance to express their emotions—without words. (Emma Benson, KSLTV.com) Byrne said she plans to expand the piece, painting branches on the walls and up on the ceiling (Emma Benson, KSLTV.com)

“For myself, art has always been an outlet,” Byrne said. “There are definitely patients that enjoyed it more than others and said, ‘This has really helped me pull some feelings out that I’ve been blocking.'”

“Each different piece tells a different story,” said Nate Smithson, a charge nurse on the psych unit. “The people that come here are often going through some pretty difficult times in their life. Some of them feel alone. Some of them feel like they don’t have anybody who understands what’s going on. If anything, I think that some of the pieces show just that there is somebody that might be going through something similar.”

Byrne said she plans to expand the piece, painting branches on the walls and up on the ceiling, and allowing more patients to contribute to the “living tree.”

If you would like to learn more about behavioral health services or need more resources for help, visit intermountainhealth.org/behavioralhealth.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith-based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

In partnership with Intermountain Health

