On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Mikhail Sergachev Gives Utah Hockey Club Second Period Lead

Oct 10, 2024, 7:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

lubLONG ISLAND, New YorkTwo-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev gave Utah a 2-1 lead with a blue-line wrister.

The New York Islanders hosted Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, October 10, in the franchise’s first road game.

RELATED: Late String Of Goals Propels Utah Hockey Club To Blowout Over Chicago

Utah had the Islanders scrambling for nearly a minute as they held possession and stayed one pass ahead of the defense. Sergachev, the headline-grabbing offseason acquisition, took a pass near the blue line and rocketed a one-timer past Semyon Varlamov to give his team a one-goal lead.

The club looked stronger in the second period, but the defense had its let-ups. Utah could have easily surrendered a second goal without Connor Ingram making a spectacular save midway through the period.

Utah HC has been outshot 15-14 with just under three minutes left in the second period.

About Mikhail Sergachev

Sergachev is a 26-year-old defenseman from Nizhnekamsk, Russia. In his youth, the young defender began his career in the MHL, a junior hockey league in his native country. From there, he was drafted No. 6 overall in the CHL Import Draft by the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, where he spent two seasons. 

Sergachev developed into one of the OHL’s top defensemen with the Spitfires. He finished third in scoring in his first season and won the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the best player in his position. The Montreal Canadiens drafted Sergachev No. 9 overall in 2016. 

Despite an impressive initial training camp with Montreal and appearing in four games for the team, Sergachev was part of a trade the following season that sent him to the Tampa Bay Lightning.  

Tampa Bay Lightning 

The move would lean heavily toward the Russian defenseman as he quickly made a name for himself in Florida. Somewhat unexpectedly, Sergachev became one of the franchise’s keystones as he offered exceptional defensive play and contributed heavily on offense for a defenseman. In 475 NHL appearances, he’s recorded 48 goals and 209 assists. Sergachev brings championship experience to Utah with two Stanley Cup Championships with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021. 

RELATED STORIES

Follow Utah Hockey Club with KSL Sports

Utah HC remains in New York to take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 12. The puck drops at 5 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Day 1: Mike Weir and Zac Blair Lead Way For Utah Locals At The Black Desert Championship

The Black Desert Golf Course, which opened in May of 2023 and is playing host to the Black Desert Championship, showed off Utah's beautiful and diverse landscape, giving a stunning backdrop to the first of what PGA fans in Utah hope is many events to be hosted at the property for the foreseeable future.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Dylan Guenther Stays Hot With OT Winner For Utah Hockey Club In New York

After battling all night long against the New York Islanders and finding themselves in a few moments of despair, the Utah Hockey Club relied on their young stars to complete a thrilling comeback victory on the road.

1 hour ago

...

Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Jazz move to 3-0 in preseason with win over Mavericks

The Utah Jazz stayed unbeaten in the preseason after knocking off the Dallas Mavericks 107-102.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Overtime Goal Gives Dylan Guenther NHL Goal-Scoring Lead

Dylan Guenther leads the NHL with four goals through two games, and the Utah Hockey Club remains undefeated after an exciting overtime win over the New York Islanders. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan Lead Utah Hockey Club To Overtime Win In New York

It's another in what is sure to be a long line of firsts for Utah Hockey Club as the franchise embarks on its first road trip.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Ties Game On Late Josh Doan Goal

With hope seemingly lost after a late Islander goal, Josh Doan slipped behind the defense for a game-tying goal 13 seconds later.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Mikhail Sergachev Gives Utah Hockey Club Second Period Lead