On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles to join Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for holiday concert

Oct 11, 2024, 6:35 AM | Updated: 7:05 am

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — A Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway star, Ruthie Ann Miles, will join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for its annual Christmas concert in December. 

Miles will be the featured guest performer at the concerts on Dec. 19, 20, and 21, the Choir announced Friday morning.

Mack Wilberg, the Tabernacle Choir’s music director, told KSL in an exclusive interview he’s thrilled this year’s concert will feature Miles, who is currently starring in “McNeal” on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater. She won a Tony Award for her performance in “The King And I” in 2015.  

“She’s as warm and generous as anyone that I’ve ever met, and I think that she’s going to bring that warmth to our performance,” Wilberg said. “I think everybody can really look forward to this year’s concert.”

The Christmas concert series with Ruthie Ann Miles

This will be the first Christmas concert in five years open to a capacity audience at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, which seats around 21,000 people. Seating had been limited for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and construction around Temple Square.  

“We’re looking forward to having all 21,000 there,” said Choir President Michael Leavitt. “This is something that I think everyone – not just in Utah but around the country – look forward to.”  

Tickets to this year’s concert are free and will be distributed through a random selection process, the Choir said. The registration period opens Tuesday, Oct. 15 and runs through Friday, Nov. 1. You can sign up on the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s website. Admission is open to those 8 and older.  

For those who do not get tickets, a standby line will form each night at the Tabernacle on Temple Square at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 8 p.m.  

More than just Christmas music

Miles is also scheduled to perform on the Choir’s weekly “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 22. Tickets are not required for that.  

“Every year’s a bit different, but there’s a special spirit about Christmas,” said Kelly Taylor, director of marketing and reputation for the Choir. “It’s the reason why people want this to be a part of their regular tradition. When you’ve experienced it once, you wish you could do it again and again.”

Miles has also had roles on Broadway in “The Light in the Piazza” and “Sweeney Todd.” She also received wide acclaim for playing in “Here Lies Love.” 

Related: ‘Indescribable’: Tabernacle Choir performs with African American glee clubs in Georgia

The actress is also known for her work on television, including “All Rise” and “The Americans” as well as Netflix’s “Over the Moon.”

Choir member Chathum Nielsen said he’s excited for this year’s concert and always enjoys working with guest performers.   

“Every guest artist that comes just brings something really unique and special,” Nielsen said. “They just are so gracious, and so you just feel like you’re the important one to them, and I think that’s what makes them such great performers, too. The audience just connects on that one-on-one basis.”

In a news release, the Choir said Miles has also been recognized for her work “empowering women, teaching students, and especially uplifting the Asian-American performing community.”

“We are delighted to have her join with the Choir and Orchestra to bring joy into the hearts of our audiences as we celebrate the Savior’s birth,” Wilberg said.  

Last year’s Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert featured Broadway star Michael Maliakel and film and television actor Lesley Nicol. That concert will air on PBS on Dec. 17 and 24, and the DVD and CD versions will go on sale Oct. 25.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has announced Ruthie Ann Miles, a Tony-Award winning actress ...

Daniel Woodruff

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles to join Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for holiday concert

Ruthie Ann Miles has been invited to sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert series.

5 hours ago

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the show was good for France's image. (Benoit Tessier/Re...

Issy Ronald, CNN

Emmanuel Macron has some strong views about ‘Emily in Paris’ heading to Rome

When Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris” revealed at the end of season four that its lead character was heading to Rome, it caught many viewers by surprise. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has waded into the conversation and said the country “will fight hard” to stop the show relocating to Italy’s capital.

1 day ago

woman smiles with play title "Funny Girl" behind her...

Carole Mikita

Broadway musical ‘Funny Girl’ on national tour for first time, travels to Salt Lake City

The Broadway musical "Funny Girl" is on a national tour for the first time. And one cast member is an icon in the music industry.

2 days ago

Two people smiling...

Larry D. Curtis

Family celebrates life, mourns death of Utah author Blaine Yorgason

Noted Utah author Blaine Michael Yorgason died on Tuesday after complications brought on by dementia. Best known for works such as "Charlie's Monument," "The Bishop's Horse Race," and "Windwalker," Yorgason authored scores of books in the '70s, '80s and '90s.

2 days ago

L-R: Josh Bleidt, Concerts 4 A Cause; Bob Sweitzer, Astera; Dean Dillon, Justin Ward, Encore Music ...

Alton Barnhart

Dean Dillon donates 100 guitars to three Huntsville schools

Country Music Hall of Fame musician Dean Dillon donated 100 guitars to three local school districts in Huntsville, Alabama. 

3 days ago

Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The Salt Lake County Council signed a r...

Carlysle Price

Abravanel Hall called a centerpiece of Salt Lake City to be enjoyed for generations

Abravanel Hall was signed into landmark status, ensuring that changes to downtown Salt Lake City will not affect the concert hall's presence in Utah's cultural landscape for generations.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles to join Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for holiday concert