Keyonte George Exits Jazz Game With Knee Sprain

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George had to be carried off the floor after suffering a left leg injury early in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks.

George’s left leg slipped on the court while he was dribbling the ball up the floor, and after originally grabbing his right ankle, he began to focus on his left leg.

The team diagnosed the injury as a mild left knee sprain.

Utah Jazz point guard Keyonte George is helped to locker room after sliding on his right foot after trying a crossover. #Mavs #MFFL #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/7Nue29lpZp — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) October 11, 2024

The fall came one play after George hit a difficult three falling out of bounds where the floor needed to be mopped.

The second-year guard had 14 points and three rebounds on 4-5 shooting from the three-point line before leaving the game.

George has played well through his first two preseason appearances. The 16th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 54 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.

🗓️ much like today’s date, that shot was 10/10 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/pBB8lV3Tv3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 11, 2024

Last year, the Baylor product was selected to the All-Rookie Second Team after

averaging 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

The Baylor product had the fifth-highest points-per-game average among all rookies, and the second-highest assist average.

George was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Schedule

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

